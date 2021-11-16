Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chicago State Cougars at Loyola Chicago Ramblers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Chicago State and Loyola Chicago both go for a third straight win when they battle Tuesday night in men's college basketball.
    Author:

    The Chicago State men's basketball team snapped its 28-game losing streak when it took down St. Thomas-Minnesota on Tuesday and then made it a winning streak when it beat SIU Edwardsville on Friday.

    How to Watch Chicago State at Loyola Chicago Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Chicago

    Live stream the Chicago State at Loyola Chicago game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cougars have been one of the worst teams in the country over the last two years, but they have gotten off to a great start this season, one they hope to continue Tuesday against Loyola Chicago, one of the best mid-major teams in the country.

    Loyola Chicago will try and spoil the great start for the Cougars and win its third in a row to start the year.

    The Ramblers dominated Coppin State in its season opener and then followed it up with a big win over Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday 89–77. 

    Aher Uguak has been fantastic for the Ramblers as he is averaging 17 points a game to lead the team.

    He will look to continue his hot start and lead the Ramblers to their third straight win on Tuesday night.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    Chicago State Cougars at Loyola Chicago Ramblers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Canada vs. México

    7 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard D.J. Carton (21) drives with the ball against Georgetown Hoyas guard Donald Carey (13) during the first half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch American at Georgetown

    7 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Day'Ron Sharpe (11) reacts during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Carolina at College of Charleston

    7 minutes ago
    Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) sacks Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Ben Bryant (8) during their football game on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Madison, Wis.Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Uw Badgers Vs E Mich Football 2435 101121wag
    College Football

    Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/16/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) and offensive lineman Mark Brooks (60) react leaving the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/16/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    Soccer Tournaments

    How to Watch Revelations Cup, Colombia vs. Brazil

    17 minutes ago
    Minnesota Wild
    NHL

    How to Watch Sharks at Wild

    37 minutes ago
    Loyola Chicago
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Chicago State at Loyola Chicago

    37 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) shoots the ball over Navy Midshipmen guard Greg Summers (20) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Virginia at Houston

    37 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy