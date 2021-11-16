How to Watch Chicago State at Loyola Chicago

Chicago State and Loyola Chicago both go for a third straight win when they battle Tuesday night in men's college basketball.

The Chicago State men's basketball team snapped its 28-game losing streak when it took down St. Thomas-Minnesota on Tuesday and then made it a winning streak when it beat SIU Edwardsville on Friday.

The Cougars have been one of the worst teams in the country over the last two years, but they have gotten off to a great start this season, one they hope to continue Tuesday against Loyola Chicago, one of the best mid-major teams in the country.

Loyola Chicago will try and spoil the great start for the Cougars and win its third in a row to start the year.

The Ramblers dominated Coppin State in its season opener and then followed it up with a big win over Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday 89–77.

Aher Uguak has been fantastic for the Ramblers as he is averaging 17 points a game to lead the team.

He will look to continue his hot start and lead the Ramblers to their third straight win on Tuesday night.

