    • November 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Chico State at UCLA College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UCLA is in a position to make a major play this season not only in the Pac-12, but in the NCAA overall after last season.
    It was a surprising, fun end to the season for the UCLA Bruins last year, but the regular season was up and down. They finished (22-10) and peaked at No. 21 in the AP Poll leading up to the NCAA Tournament run. This season starts off with much more enthusiasm as the Bruins enter the year as the No. 2 ranked team in the country. Can they build off last season's surprise success to earn this season's lofty expectations?

    How to Watch Chico State at UCLA Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

    Live Stream Chico State at UCLA on fuboTV:

    Johnny Juzang really came onto the scene last season in the NCAA Tournament, especially in the Final Four. Juzang is the cause for most of the excitement this season. During the NCAA Tournament, Juzang put up monster numbers, averaging 22.8 points and 4.0 rebounds. He was an offensive monster scoring everywhere on the court.

    Coming into college, Juzang was the No. 30 recruit per ESPN and committed to Kentucky, before transferring to UCLA. He has the talent and pedigree to back up the hype and play.

    UCLA is going to be far from a one-man show this season. The Bruins bring back a talented roster. They return five of their top six scorers and all five starters. They will have a level of continuity that most teams are not afforded. Head Coach Mick Cronin has a Final Four contender on his hands.

    New faces include five star freshman wing Peyton Watson, guard Will McClendon and transfer Myles Johnson, who was nearly a double-double per game for Rutgers last season on very efficient shooting.

    Don't expect Chico State to just roll over. Head coach Greg Clink’s squad is experienced and has some size and athleticism. However, Chico State, along with the rest of the CCAA, cancelled their entire season in 2020-2021 because of the pandemic, so expect them to be pretty rusty. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    4
    2021

    Chico State at UCLA

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_15845083
