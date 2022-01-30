How to Watch Cincinnati at East Carolina in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Cincinnati goes on the road for the second straight game looking to bounce back after a loss at Temple on Tuesday. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Bearcats and dropped them to just 4-3 in the conference.
How to Watch Cincinnati at East Carolina in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022
Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN U
The Bearcats have played well at times this year but have really struggled to find their footing in conference play.
One of their wins, though, was a 79-71 victory over East Carolina back on January 12th. Sunday afternoon they will look to pick up the season sweep.
The Pirates will look to snap a three-game losing streak and get the split with Cincinnati.
East Carolina has had a tough stretch as they lost to UCF in overtime, got completely dominated against Houston and then dropped a game to Memphis on Thursday.
They are now just 2-5 in the American and 11-8 overall. They do have a big win over Memphis but have lost five of their last six.
Saturday they will look to find a way to get out of their slump and get a big win against a good Cincinnati team.
