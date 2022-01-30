How to Watch Cincinnati at East Carolina in Men's College Basketball

Cincinnati heads to East Carolina on Sunday afternoon to take on the Pirates in American Conference action

Cincinnati goes on the road for the second straight game looking to bounce back after a loss at Temple on Tuesday. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Bearcats and dropped them to just 4-3 in the conference.

How to Watch Cincinnati at East Carolina in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Bearcats have played well at times this year but have really struggled to find their footing in conference play.

One of their wins, though, was a 79-71 victory over East Carolina back on January 12th. Sunday afternoon they will look to pick up the season sweep.

The Pirates will look to snap a three-game losing streak and get the split with Cincinnati.

East Carolina has had a tough stretch as they lost to UCF in overtime, got completely dominated against Houston and then dropped a game to Memphis on Thursday.

They are now just 2-5 in the American and 11-8 overall. They do have a big win over Memphis but have lost five of their last six.

Saturday they will look to find a way to get out of their slump and get a big win against a good Cincinnati team.

