The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. The Bearcats have won five games in a row.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Cincinnati

Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Total Arkansas -5 142 points

Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Cincinnati

Last year, the 81.4 points per game the Razorbacks scored were 9.3 more points than the Bearcats allowed (72.1).

The Bearcats' 68.9 points per game last year were just 1.9 fewer points than the 70.8 the Razorbacks gave up to opponents.

The Razorbacks made 45.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Bearcats allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

The Bearcats shot at a 42.3% clip from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks averaged.

Arkansas Players to Watch

Moses Moody was tops on his squad in points per contest (16.8) last year, and also posted 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averaged 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Justin Smith led his team in rebounds per game (6.8) last season, and also put up 12.8 points and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he put up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jalen Tate was tops on the Razorbacks at 3.8 assists per contest last season, while also posting 3.8 rebounds and 10.9 points.

JD Notae put up 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season. At the other end, he averaged 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Davonte Davis posted 7.9 points, 2.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game last year.

Cincinnati Players to Watch