    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) celebrates in the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Presbyterian Blue Hose 79-45. Presbyterian Blue Hose At Cincinnati Bearcats 39

    The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. The Bearcats have won five games in a row.

    How to Watch Arkansas vs. Cincinnati

    Arkansas vs Cincinnati Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Arkansas

    -5

    142 points

    Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Cincinnati

    • Last year, the 81.4 points per game the Razorbacks scored were 9.3 more points than the Bearcats allowed (72.1).
    • The Bearcats' 68.9 points per game last year were just 1.9 fewer points than the 70.8 the Razorbacks gave up to opponents.
    • The Razorbacks made 45.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Bearcats allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
    • The Bearcats shot at a 42.3% clip from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks averaged.

    Arkansas Players to Watch

    • Moses Moody was tops on his squad in points per contest (16.8) last year, and also posted 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averaged 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Justin Smith led his team in rebounds per game (6.8) last season, and also put up 12.8 points and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he put up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.
    • Jalen Tate was tops on the Razorbacks at 3.8 assists per contest last season, while also posting 3.8 rebounds and 10.9 points.
    • JD Notae put up 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season. At the other end, he averaged 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Davonte Davis posted 7.9 points, 2.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game last year.

    Cincinnati Players to Watch

    • Jeremiah Davenport is the Bearcats' top scorer (13.8 points per game) and rebounder (5.2), and puts up 0.6 assists.
    • David Dejulius gives the Bearcats 10.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Mika Adams-Woods leads the Bearcats in assists (3.8 per game), and produces 7.2 points and 3.0 rebounds. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Mike Saunders Jr. is posting 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 53.3% of his shots from the field.
    • The Bearcats receive 8.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Viktor Lakhin.

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Hall of Fame Classic: Cincinnati vs. Arkansas

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

