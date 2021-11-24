Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Cincinnati and No. 13 Arkansas battle Tuesday night in the Hall of Fame Classic championship game.
    The Cincinnati men's basketball team upset Illinois Monday night despite going down by 15 points early in the game. Eight minutes into the game, the Bearcats flipped a switch and from then on they completely dominated the Illini.

    How to Watch Cincinnati vs Arkansas Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Cincinnati vs Arkansas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It was an impressive last 32 minutes for Cincinnati as it outscored the Illini by 35 points in that span to pull off the 20-point win.

    The win kept the Bearcats undefeated on the year as they are now 5–0. On Tuesday, they get another big test as they take on No. 13 Arkansas in the championship game.

    Arkansas kept rolling Monday when it took down Kansas State 72–64. It was the Razorbacks' fourth straight win to start the year.

    Both teams have been playing good basketball, which should make for a great championship game. 

    Cincinnati is trying to prove that they belong in the top 25 while the Razorbacks are looking to jump into the top ten.

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Cincinnati vs Arkansas in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    9:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Keith Williams (2) drives to the basket as Tulane Green Wave guard Jaylen Forbes (25) defends in the second half of a men's NCAA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats won, 91-71. Tulane Green Wave At Cincinnati Bearcats Feb 26
