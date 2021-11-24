Cincinnati and No. 13 Arkansas battle Tuesday night in the Hall of Fame Classic championship game.

The Cincinnati men's basketball team upset Illinois Monday night despite going down by 15 points early in the game. Eight minutes into the game, the Bearcats flipped a switch and from then on they completely dominated the Illini.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs Arkansas Today:

Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

It was an impressive last 32 minutes for Cincinnati as it outscored the Illini by 35 points in that span to pull off the 20-point win.

The win kept the Bearcats undefeated on the year as they are now 5–0. On Tuesday, they get another big test as they take on No. 13 Arkansas in the championship game.

Arkansas kept rolling Monday when it took down Kansas State 72–64. It was the Razorbacks' fourth straight win to start the year.

Both teams have been playing good basketball, which should make for a great championship game.

Cincinnati is trying to prove that they belong in the top 25 while the Razorbacks are looking to jump into the top ten.

