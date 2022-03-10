Cincinnati vs. East Carolina: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. East Carolina: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 27, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles as Memphis Tigers guard Lester Quinones (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 27, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles as Memphis Tigers guard Lester Quinones (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 8 seed Cincinnati Bearcats (18-14, 7-11 AAC) hit the court in the AAC Tournament against the No. 9 seed East Carolina Pirates (15-14, 6-11 AAC). The teams will face off Thursday at 1:00 PM.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. East Carolina

Key Stats for Cincinnati vs. East Carolina

  • The Bearcats record just 3.2 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Pirates allow (70.8).
  • The Pirates' 69.0 points per game are 5.1 more points than the 63.9 the Bearcats give up to opponents.
  • The Bearcats make 40.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
  • The Pirates have shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Bearcats have averaged.

Cincinnati Players to Watch

  • The Bearcats scoring leader is David Dejulius, who averages 14.5 per contest to go with 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
  • Cincinnati's leading rebounder is Jeremiah Davenport averaging 5.5 boards per game and its best passer is Mika Adams-Woods and his 3.1 assists per game.
  • Davenport leads the Bearcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • John Newman III and Abdul Ado lead Cincinnati on the defensive end, with Newman leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Ado in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

East Carolina Players to Watch

  • Tristen Newton's points (17.4 per game) and assists (5.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pirates' leaderboards.
  • Vance Jackson grabs 5.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.0 points per game and adds 1.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the East Carolina rebounding leaderboard.
  • Jackson is dependable from deep and leads the Pirates with 2.7 made threes per game.
  • East Carolina's leader in steals is Tremont Robinson-White with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ludgy Debaut with 0.7 per game.

Cincinnati Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Temple

L 75-71

Home

2/23/2022

UCF

L 75-61

Away

2/26/2022

South Florida

L 56-54

Home

3/1/2022

Houston

L 71-53

Away

3/3/2022

SMU

L 76-71

Away

3/10/2022

East Carolina

-

Home

East Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/17/2022

South Florida

W 65-57

Away

2/20/2022

UCF

L 69-66

Away

2/23/2022

South Florida

W 64-60

Home

2/26/2022

Tulsa

W 64-59

Home

3/5/2022

Wichita State

L 70-62

Away

3/10/2022

Cincinnati

-

Away

How To Watch

March
10
2022

AAC Tournament: East Carolina vs. Cincinnati

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius (5) dribbles behind the back in the first half of an NCAA basketball game against the Temple Owls, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Temple Owls At Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Feb 20 Seqn
College Basketball

How to Watch AAC Tournament, First Round: East Carolina at Cincinnati

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Jan 27, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles as Memphis Tigers guard Lester Quinones (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

East Carolina vs. Cincinnati: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jan 27, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles as Memphis Tigers guard Lester Quinones (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cincinnati vs. East Carolina: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
james-harden
SI Guide

James Harden Faces the Nets for the First Time As a Sixer

By Kevin Sweeney11 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) celebrates with fans after the game against the LSU Tigers at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Big 12 Tournament, First Quarterfinal: TCU vs Texas

By Matthew Beighle31 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) shoots over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

TCU vs. Texas: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) shoots over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas vs. TCU: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Udinese Soccer Serie A Coppa Italia
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch Rangers vs. Crvena Zvezda

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
golf
PGA Tour

How to Watch the the 2022 Players Championship, First Round

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy