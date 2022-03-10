Cincinnati vs. East Carolina: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. East Carolina: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 27, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles as Memphis Tigers guard Lester Quinones (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 8 seed Cincinnati Bearcats (18-14, 7-11 AAC) hit the court in the AAC Tournament against the No. 9 seed East Carolina Pirates (15-14, 6-11 AAC). The teams will face off Thursday at 1:00 PM.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. East Carolina

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Fifth Third Arena

Fifth Third Arena Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Cincinnati vs. East Carolina

The Bearcats record just 3.2 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Pirates allow (70.8).

The Pirates' 69.0 points per game are 5.1 more points than the 63.9 the Bearcats give up to opponents.

The Bearcats make 40.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

The Pirates have shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Bearcats have averaged.

Cincinnati Players to Watch

The Bearcats scoring leader is David Dejulius, who averages 14.5 per contest to go with 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Cincinnati's leading rebounder is Jeremiah Davenport averaging 5.5 boards per game and its best passer is Mika Adams-Woods and his 3.1 assists per game.

Davenport leads the Bearcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

John Newman III and Abdul Ado lead Cincinnati on the defensive end, with Newman leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Ado in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

East Carolina Players to Watch

Tristen Newton's points (17.4 per game) and assists (5.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pirates' leaderboards.

Vance Jackson grabs 5.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.0 points per game and adds 1.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the East Carolina rebounding leaderboard.

Jackson is dependable from deep and leads the Pirates with 2.7 made threes per game.

East Carolina's leader in steals is Tremont Robinson-White with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ludgy Debaut with 0.7 per game.

Cincinnati Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/20/2022 Temple L 75-71 Home 2/23/2022 UCF L 75-61 Away 2/26/2022 South Florida L 56-54 Home 3/1/2022 Houston L 71-53 Away 3/3/2022 SMU L 76-71 Away 3/10/2022 East Carolina - Home

East Carolina Schedule