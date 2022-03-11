How to Watch Cincinnati vs Houston in Men's College Basketball

Skip to main content

How to Watch the AAC Quarterfinal: Cincinnati vs Houston in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cincinnati and Houston battle in the first quarterfinal of the AAC Tournament on Friday afternoon

Cincinnati snapped a five-game losing streak on Thursday when it slipped by East Carolina 74-63. The Bearcats finished the year with losses in seven of its last eight games but were able to get back in the win column to earn a date with top-seeded Houston on Friday.

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Bearcats finished just 7-11 in conference play this year and got the eighth seed for the tournament. They started 5-3 but really struggled down the stretch.

Two of their conference losses were to Houston and Friday they will try and find a way to reverse those outcomes and get a big upset of the Cougars.

Houston finished the year by getting beat by Memphis 75-61, but had won six straight before that loss.

The Cougars did struggle with the better teams in the conference at times, but still wrapped up the season 15-3 in conference play and is still one of the favorites to win the tournament.

They do have some holes, though, and could get upset by Cincinnati if they aren't careful.

March
11
2022

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
