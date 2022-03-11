How to Watch Cincinnati vs Houston in Men's College Basketball

Cincinnati and Houston battle in the first quarterfinal of the AAC Tournament on Friday afternoon

Cincinnati snapped a five-game losing streak on Thursday when it slipped by East Carolina 74-63. The Bearcats finished the year with losses in seven of its last eight games but were able to get back in the win column to earn a date with top-seeded Houston on Friday.

How to Watch the AAC Quarterfinal Cincinnati vs Houston in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Bearcats finished just 7-11 in conference play this year and got the eighth seed for the tournament. They started 5-3 but really struggled down the stretch.

Two of their conference losses were to Houston and Friday they will try and find a way to reverse those outcomes and get a big upset of the Cougars.

Houston finished the year by getting beat by Memphis 75-61, but had won six straight before that loss.

The Cougars did struggle with the better teams in the conference at times, but still wrapped up the season 15-3 in conference play and is still one of the favorites to win the tournament.

They do have some holes, though, and could get upset by Cincinnati if they aren't careful.

