Cincinnati finds itself in the middle of the American Conference with only a few games of the regular season left to go. The Bearcats are 17-12 overall and 7-9 against conference opponents.

The Bearcats are on a three-game losing streak in the last week, losing to Temple, UCF and South Florida. With this being their second-to-last game, they need a win to avoid dropping any more in the conference rankings.

How to Watch Cincinnati at Houston in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Houston is the best team in the conference. The Cougars are nationally ranked at No. 14. They are 24-4 overall this season and 13-2 in conference play.

Their only two losses against an American opponent were on the road at SMU and at home against Memphis. Outside of that, they have been walking across the conference and every other opponent with ease.

This is the second time that Houston will meet Cincinnati this season. The last meeting, which was at the beginning of February, saw Houston walk away with an 80-58 win on the road.

