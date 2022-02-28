Cincinnati vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

Feb 20, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Dexter Dennis (0) drives to the basket around Houston Cougars forward Fabian White Jr. (35) during the second half at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bearcats (18-12, 7-9 AAC) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 14 Houston Cougars (24-5, 13-2 AAC) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Fertitta Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Houston vs. Cincinnati

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Fertitta Center

Key Stats for Houston vs. Cincinnati

The Cougars put up 73.7 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 63.2 the Bearcats give up.

The Bearcats score 10.9 more points per game (68.0) than the Cougars give up to opponents (57.1).

The Cougars make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).

The Bearcats have shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 36.8% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Houston Players to Watch

Fabian White Jr. averages 12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

Kyler Edwards leads the Cougars at 13.6 points per contest, while also averaging 2.8 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Jamal Shead posts a team-high 5.8 assists per game. He is also putting up 9.6 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 40.0% from the field.

Josh Carlton paces the Cougars at 6.6 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.0 assists and 12.0 points.

Taze Moore is putting up 9.4 points, 2.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

Cincinnati Players to Watch