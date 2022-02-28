Cincinnati vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cincinnati Bearcats (18-12, 7-9 AAC) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 14 Houston Cougars (24-5, 13-2 AAC) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Fertitta Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Houston vs. Cincinnati
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Fertitta Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Houston vs. Cincinnati
- The Cougars put up 73.7 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 63.2 the Bearcats give up.
- The Bearcats score 10.9 more points per game (68.0) than the Cougars give up to opponents (57.1).
- The Cougars make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
- The Bearcats have shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 36.8% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
Houston Players to Watch
- Fabian White Jr. averages 12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
- Kyler Edwards leads the Cougars at 13.6 points per contest, while also averaging 2.8 assists and 5.9 rebounds.
- Jamal Shead posts a team-high 5.8 assists per game. He is also putting up 9.6 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 40.0% from the field.
- Josh Carlton paces the Cougars at 6.6 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.0 assists and 12.0 points.
- Taze Moore is putting up 9.4 points, 2.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- David Dejulius is the Bearcats' top scorer (14.4 points per game) and assist man (2.5), and delivers 2.8 rebounds.
- Jeremiah Davenport is posting a team-high 5.5 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 13.6 points and 0.8 assists, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per game.
- Mika Adams-Woods is the Bearcats' top assist man (3.2 per game), and he delivers 9.1 points and 2.7 rebounds.
- John Newman III is putting up 6.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 39.4% of his shots from the floor.
- The Bearcats receive 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Mike Saunders Jr..
How To Watch
March
1
2022
Cincinnati at Houston
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)