    • November 22, 2021
    How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 12, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) shoots the ball against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at State Farm Center. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Illinois vs. Cincinnati

    Illinois vs Cincinnati Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Illinois

    -9.5

    137.5 points

    Key Stats for Illinois vs. Cincinnati

    • Last year, the Fighting Illini recorded 8.4 more points per game (80.5) than the Bearcats allowed (72.1).
    • The Bearcats scored an average of 68.9 points per game last year, just 0.3 more points than the 68.6 the Fighting Illini allowed to opponents.
    • The Fighting Illini made 50% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.3 percentage points higher than the Bearcats allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
    • The Bearcats' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini gave up to their opponents (41.1%).

    Illinois Players to Watch

    • Kofi Cockburn paced the Fighting Illini at 9.5 rebounds per contest last year, while also putting up 0.2 assists and 17.7 points.
    • Andre Curbelo posted 9.1 points, 4.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game last season.
    • Trent Frazier put up 10.2 points, 2.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game last season.
    • Da'Monte Williams posted 5.5 points, 1.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest last season.

    Cincinnati Players to Watch

    • Keith Williams put up 14.3 points per game last season to go with 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
    • Tari Eason averaged 5.9 boards per game and David Dejulius dished out 3.6 assists per game.
    • Jeremiah Davenport knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.
    • Keith Williams averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Eason compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    Illinois at Cincinnati

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
