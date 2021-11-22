Nov 12, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) shoots the ball against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at State Farm Center. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Cincinnati

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: State Farm Center

Favorite Spread Total Illinois -9.5 137.5 points

Key Stats for Illinois vs. Cincinnati

Last year, the Fighting Illini recorded 8.4 more points per game (80.5) than the Bearcats allowed (72.1).

The Bearcats scored an average of 68.9 points per game last year, just 0.3 more points than the 68.6 the Fighting Illini allowed to opponents.

The Fighting Illini made 50% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.3 percentage points higher than the Bearcats allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

The Bearcats' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini gave up to their opponents (41.1%).

Illinois Players to Watch

Kofi Cockburn paced the Fighting Illini at 9.5 rebounds per contest last year, while also putting up 0.2 assists and 17.7 points.

Andre Curbelo posted 9.1 points, 4.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game last season.

Trent Frazier put up 10.2 points, 2.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game last season.

Da'Monte Williams posted 5.5 points, 1.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest last season.

Cincinnati Players to Watch