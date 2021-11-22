Publish date:
How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at State Farm Center. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Illinois vs. Cincinnati
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: State Farm Center
- Arena: State Farm Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Illinois
-9.5
137.5 points
Key Stats for Illinois vs. Cincinnati
- Last year, the Fighting Illini recorded 8.4 more points per game (80.5) than the Bearcats allowed (72.1).
- The Bearcats scored an average of 68.9 points per game last year, just 0.3 more points than the 68.6 the Fighting Illini allowed to opponents.
- The Fighting Illini made 50% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.3 percentage points higher than the Bearcats allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- The Bearcats' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini gave up to their opponents (41.1%).
Illinois Players to Watch
- Kofi Cockburn paced the Fighting Illini at 9.5 rebounds per contest last year, while also putting up 0.2 assists and 17.7 points.
- Andre Curbelo posted 9.1 points, 4.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game last season.
- Trent Frazier put up 10.2 points, 2.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game last season.
- Da'Monte Williams posted 5.5 points, 1.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest last season.
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- Keith Williams put up 14.3 points per game last season to go with 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
- Tari Eason averaged 5.9 boards per game and David Dejulius dished out 3.6 assists per game.
- Jeremiah Davenport knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.
- Keith Williams averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Eason compiled 1.3 rejections per contest.
