How to Watch Cincinnati at Memphis in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cincinnati goes for its second straight win on Sunday afternoon when it travels to conference rival Memphis.

Cincinnati bounced back on Thursday from an upset loss to Tulane with a big 77-60 win over SMU. The Bearcats win was their first in conference this year as they are now 1-1 in the American.

How to Watch Cincinnati at Memphis in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WAWV- Terre Haute)

The Bearcats have played well to start the year and look like one of the favorites in a sneaky good conference. 

Sunday they get another big test as they take on a Memphis team that is coming in off of two straight wins.

The Tigers also lost to Tulane and like Cincinnati, have bounced back with big wins. They beat Wichita State 82-64 on Saturday and then slipped by Tulsa 67-64 on Tuesday. The back-to-back wins have improved their record to 8-5 overall and 2-1 in the American.

Both of these teams still seem to be chasing Houston for the top of the conference and need a win in this game.

