Cincinnati vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
AAC opponents square off when the Memphis Tigers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) host the Cincinnati Bearcats (11-4, 0-0 AAC) at FedExForum, tipping off at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: FedExForum
- Arena: FedExForum
Key Stats for Memphis vs. Cincinnati
- The Tigers score 21.0 more points per game (77.7) than the Bearcats allow (56.7).
- The Bearcats average just 3.6 fewer points per game (66.0) than the Tigers allow (69.6).
- The Tigers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.9 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have allowed to their opponents (36.5%).
- The Bearcats are shooting 41.7% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 39.2% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
Memphis Players to Watch
- Jalen Duren puts up a team-leading 6.8 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 10.2 points and 1.1 assists, shooting 67.6% from the field.
- DeAndre Williams is tops on the Tigers at 11.3 points per contest, while also posting 1.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds.
- Landers Nolley II paces the Tigers at 2.8 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.7 rebounds and 9.2 points.
- Lester Quinones averages 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Earl Timberlake is putting up 6.2 points, 2.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- David Dejulius is posting a team-best 12.0 points per contest. And he is delivering 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists, making 38.4% of his shots from the floor and 24.6% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.
- The Bearcats receive 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Jeremiah Davenport.
- Mika Adams-Woods is the Bearcats' top assist man (3.5 per game), and he puts up 8.3 points and 2.0 rebounds.
- Mike Saunders Jr. gives the Bearcats 8.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- The Bearcats get 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from John Newman III.
