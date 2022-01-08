Cincinnati vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (12) drives to the basket as Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Anthony Pritchard (14) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

AAC opponents square off when the Memphis Tigers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) host the Cincinnati Bearcats (11-4, 0-0 AAC) at FedExForum, tipping off at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

How to Watch Memphis vs. Cincinnati

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Memphis vs. Cincinnati

The Tigers score 21.0 more points per game (77.7) than the Bearcats allow (56.7).

The Bearcats average just 3.6 fewer points per game (66.0) than the Tigers allow (69.6).

The Tigers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.9 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have allowed to their opponents (36.5%).

The Bearcats are shooting 41.7% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 39.2% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Memphis Players to Watch

Jalen Duren puts up a team-leading 6.8 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 10.2 points and 1.1 assists, shooting 67.6% from the field.

DeAndre Williams is tops on the Tigers at 11.3 points per contest, while also posting 1.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Landers Nolley II paces the Tigers at 2.8 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.7 rebounds and 9.2 points.

Lester Quinones averages 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Earl Timberlake is putting up 6.2 points, 2.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Cincinnati Players to Watch