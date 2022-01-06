Skip to main content

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 1, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius (5) is fouled as he drives to the basket against Tulane Green Wave guard Jadan Coleman (2) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 1, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius (5) is fouled as he drives to the basket against Tulane Green Wave guard Jadan Coleman (2) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The SMU Mustangs (11-3, 0-0 AAC) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Cincinnati Bearcats (10-4, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Fifth Third Arena. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. SMU

Key Stats for Cincinnati vs. SMU

  • The Bearcats average just 2.8 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Mustangs give up (68).
  • The Mustangs score an average of 78.3 points per game, 21.8 more points than the 56.5 the Bearcats give up.
  • This season, the Bearcats have a 41.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 39.4% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Mustangs have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points higher than the 37% shooting opponents of the Bearcats have averaged.

Cincinnati Players to Watch

  • The Bearcats scoring leader is Jeremiah Davenport, who averages 11.2 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists.
  • Cincinnati's leading rebounder is Viktor Lakhin averaging 5.3 boards per game and its best passer is Mika Adams-Woods and his 3.5 assists per game.
  • Davenport leads the Bearcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • John Newman III and Abdul Ado lead Cincinnati on the defensive end, with Newman leading the team in steals averaging one per game and Ado in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

SMU Players to Watch

  • Kendric Davis' points (21.5 per game) and assists (5.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Mustangs' leaderboards.
  • Marcus Weathers' stat line of seven rebounds, 10.4 points and 1.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the SMU rebounding leaderboard.
  • Davis is the most prolific from distance for the Mustangs, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
  • SMU's leader in steals is Davis (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Isiah Jasey (1.2 per game).

Cincinnati Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/14/2021

Florida A&M

W 77-50

Home

12/18/2021

Ashland

W 71-57

Home

12/21/2021

Tennessee Tech

W 76-67

Home

12/28/2021

Houston

W 2-0

Away

1/1/2022

Tulane

L 68-60

Home

1/6/2022

SMU

-

Home

1/9/2022

Memphis

-

Away

1/12/2022

East Carolina

-

Home

1/16/2022

Wichita State

-

Away

1/20/2022

Tulsa

-

Home

1/25/2022

Temple

-

Away

SMU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/4/2021

Vanderbilt

W 84-72

Home

12/8/2021

Dayton

W 77-69

Home

12/19/2021

New Mexico

W 90-72

Away

12/29/2021

Tulsa

W 74-69

Away

1/2/2022

UCF

W 72-60

Home

1/6/2022

Cincinnati

-

Away

1/12/2022

South Florida

-

Home

1/15/2022

Tulane

-

Away

1/20/2022

Memphis

-

Away

1/23/2022

Wichita State

-

Home

1/26/2022

South Florida

-

Away

How To Watch

January
6
2022

SMU at Cincinnati

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) advances the puck as New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) looks on during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

19 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings celebrate after a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

19 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates with left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

19 minutes ago
Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) celebrates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

19 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) tries to gain control of the puck in front of New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

19 minutes ago
Dec 10, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) looks to take a shot on goal during the second period against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

20 minutes ago
Nov 27, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

20 minutes ago
Fiorentina
Serie A

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Udinese

28 minutes ago
juventus
Serie A

How to Watch Juventus vs. Napoli

28 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy