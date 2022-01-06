Jan 1, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius (5) is fouled as he drives to the basket against Tulane Green Wave guard Jadan Coleman (2) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The SMU Mustangs (11-3, 0-0 AAC) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Cincinnati Bearcats (10-4, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Fifth Third Arena. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. SMU

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Fifth Third Arena

Fifth Third Arena

Key Stats for Cincinnati vs. SMU

The Bearcats average just 2.8 fewer points per game (65.2) than the Mustangs give up (68).

The Mustangs score an average of 78.3 points per game, 21.8 more points than the 56.5 the Bearcats give up.

This season, the Bearcats have a 41.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 39.4% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have knocked down.

The Mustangs have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points higher than the 37% shooting opponents of the Bearcats have averaged.

Cincinnati Players to Watch

The Bearcats scoring leader is Jeremiah Davenport, who averages 11.2 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists.

Cincinnati's leading rebounder is Viktor Lakhin averaging 5.3 boards per game and its best passer is Mika Adams-Woods and his 3.5 assists per game.

Davenport leads the Bearcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

John Newman III and Abdul Ado lead Cincinnati on the defensive end, with Newman leading the team in steals averaging one per game and Ado in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

SMU Players to Watch

Kendric Davis' points (21.5 per game) and assists (5.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Mustangs' leaderboards.

Marcus Weathers' stat line of seven rebounds, 10.4 points and 1.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the SMU rebounding leaderboard.

Davis is the most prolific from distance for the Mustangs, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

SMU's leader in steals is Davis (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Isiah Jasey (1.2 per game).

Cincinnati Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/14/2021 Florida A&M W 77-50 Home 12/18/2021 Ashland W 71-57 Home 12/21/2021 Tennessee Tech W 76-67 Home 12/28/2021 Houston W 2-0 Away 1/1/2022 Tulane L 68-60 Home 1/6/2022 SMU - Home 1/9/2022 Memphis - Away 1/12/2022 East Carolina - Home 1/16/2022 Wichita State - Away 1/20/2022 Tulsa - Home 1/25/2022 Temple - Away

SMU Schedule