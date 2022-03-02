How to Watch Cincinnati vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cincinnati Bearcats (18-13, 7-10 AAC) hope to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the SMU Mustangs (20-7, 11-4 AAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Moody Coliseum.
How to Watch SMU vs. Cincinnati
- Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Moody Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for SMU vs. Cincinnati
- The Mustangs average 74.4 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 63.5 the Bearcats allow.
- The Bearcats' 67.5 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 67.2 the Mustangs give up to opponents.
- The Mustangs make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have allowed to their opponents (40%).
SMU Players to Watch
- Marcus Weathers leads his squad in rebounds per game (7.2), and also posts 12.4 points and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Michael Weathers puts up 10 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the floor.
- Emmanuel Bandoumel is averaging 10.6 points, 1.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.
- Zach Nutall is posting 7.1 points, 1.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- David Dejulius leads the Bearcats in scoring (14.3 points per game) and assists (2.6), and puts up 2.7 rebounds. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Jeremiah Davenport is posting a team-leading 5.4 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 13.4 points and 0.8 assists, making 39.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per contest.
- Mika Adams-Woods tops the Bearcats in assists (3.1 per game), and puts up 8.9 points and 2.6 rebounds. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Bearcats get 6.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from John Newman III.
- The Bearcats get 7.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Mike Saunders Jr..
How To Watch
March
3
2022
Cincinnati at SMU
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)