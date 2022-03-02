Skip to main content

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mike Saunders Jr. (3) drives to the basket as Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) defends in the first half of an NCAA men s college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Southern Methodist Mustangs At Cincinnati Bearcats Jan 6 Smu

The Cincinnati Bearcats (18-13, 7-10 AAC) hope to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the SMU Mustangs (20-7, 11-4 AAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Moody Coliseum.

How to Watch SMU vs. Cincinnati

Key Stats for SMU vs. Cincinnati

  • The Mustangs average 74.4 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 63.5 the Bearcats allow.
  • The Bearcats' 67.5 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 67.2 the Mustangs give up to opponents.
  • The Mustangs make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have allowed to their opponents (40%).

SMU Players to Watch

  • Marcus Weathers leads his squad in rebounds per game (7.2), and also posts 12.4 points and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Michael Weathers puts up 10 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the floor.
  • Emmanuel Bandoumel is averaging 10.6 points, 1.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.
  • Zach Nutall is posting 7.1 points, 1.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Cincinnati Players to Watch

  • David Dejulius leads the Bearcats in scoring (14.3 points per game) and assists (2.6), and puts up 2.7 rebounds. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • Jeremiah Davenport is posting a team-leading 5.4 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 13.4 points and 0.8 assists, making 39.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per contest.
  • Mika Adams-Woods tops the Bearcats in assists (3.1 per game), and puts up 8.9 points and 2.6 rebounds. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Bearcats get 6.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from John Newman III.
  • The Bearcats get 7.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Mike Saunders Jr..

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Cincinnati at SMU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
