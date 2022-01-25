Skip to main content

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Tramon Mark (12) dribbles the ball as Temple Owls guard Damian Dunn (1) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bearcats (14-5, 4-2 AAC) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Temple Owls (10-6, 3-2 AAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The Owls have also won three games in a row.

How to Watch Temple vs. Cincinnati

Cincinnati vs Temple Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Cincinnati

-4

134.5 points

Key Stats for Temple vs. Cincinnati

  • The 68.4 points per game the Bearcats put up are just 2.2 more points than the Owls allow (66.2).
  • The Owls score an average of 67.8 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 59.7 the Bearcats give up to opponents.
  • The Bearcats are shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 40.0% the Owls allow to opponents.
  • The Owls have shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 37.6% shooting opponents of the Bearcats have averaged.

Cincinnati Players to Watch

  • Jeremiah Davenport paces the Bearcats at 4.9 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 12.3 points.
  • David Dejulius paces the Bearcats at 12.7 points per game, while also averaging 2.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds.
  • Mika Adams-Woods is tops on the Bearcats at 3.8 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.4 rebounds and 8.9 points.
  • John Newman III is posting 6.7 points, 1.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
  • Mike Saunders Jr. puts up 7.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Temple Players to Watch

  • Damian Dunn tops the Owls in scoring (15.2 points per game), and posts 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Jeremiah Williams paces the Owls in assists (4.9 per game), and puts up 9.2 points and 3.8 rebounds. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Nick Jourdain is averaging 6.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 42.2% of his shots from the field.
  • Jahlil White is the Owls' top rebounder (4.9 per game), and he contributes 6.1 points and 1.2 assists.
  • Khalif Battle gives the Owls 12.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Cincinnati at Temple

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
