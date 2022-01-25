Dec 22, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Tramon Mark (12) dribbles the ball as Temple Owls guard Damian Dunn (1) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bearcats (14-5, 4-2 AAC) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Temple Owls (10-6, 3-2 AAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The Owls have also won three games in a row.

How to Watch Temple vs. Cincinnati

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Liacouras Center

Favorite Spread Total Cincinnati -4 134.5 points

Key Stats for Temple vs. Cincinnati

The 68.4 points per game the Bearcats put up are just 2.2 more points than the Owls allow (66.2).

The Owls score an average of 67.8 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 59.7 the Bearcats give up to opponents.

The Bearcats are shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 40.0% the Owls allow to opponents.

The Owls have shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 37.6% shooting opponents of the Bearcats have averaged.

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Jeremiah Davenport paces the Bearcats at 4.9 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 12.3 points.

David Dejulius paces the Bearcats at 12.7 points per game, while also averaging 2.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Mika Adams-Woods is tops on the Bearcats at 3.8 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.4 rebounds and 8.9 points.

John Newman III is posting 6.7 points, 1.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Mike Saunders Jr. puts up 7.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Temple Players to Watch