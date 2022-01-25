How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cincinnati Bearcats (14-5, 4-2 AAC) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Temple Owls (10-6, 3-2 AAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The Owls have also won three games in a row.
How to Watch Temple vs. Cincinnati
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Liacouras Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cincinnati
-4
134.5 points
Key Stats for Temple vs. Cincinnati
- The 68.4 points per game the Bearcats put up are just 2.2 more points than the Owls allow (66.2).
- The Owls score an average of 67.8 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 59.7 the Bearcats give up to opponents.
- The Bearcats are shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 40.0% the Owls allow to opponents.
- The Owls have shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 37.6% shooting opponents of the Bearcats have averaged.
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- Jeremiah Davenport paces the Bearcats at 4.9 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 12.3 points.
- David Dejulius paces the Bearcats at 12.7 points per game, while also averaging 2.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds.
- Mika Adams-Woods is tops on the Bearcats at 3.8 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.4 rebounds and 8.9 points.
- John Newman III is posting 6.7 points, 1.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
- Mike Saunders Jr. puts up 7.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Temple Players to Watch
- Damian Dunn tops the Owls in scoring (15.2 points per game), and posts 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Jeremiah Williams paces the Owls in assists (4.9 per game), and puts up 9.2 points and 3.8 rebounds. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Nick Jourdain is averaging 6.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 42.2% of his shots from the field.
- Jahlil White is the Owls' top rebounder (4.9 per game), and he contributes 6.1 points and 1.2 assists.
- Khalif Battle gives the Owls 12.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
