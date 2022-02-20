Cincinnati vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) drives to the basket past Temple Owls guard Jeremiah Williams (25) during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) drives to the basket past Temple Owls guard Jeremiah Williams (25) during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bearcats (18-9, 7-6 AAC) are at home in AAC action against the Temple Owls (14-9, 7-5 AAC) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Temple

Key Stats for Cincinnati vs. Temple

  • The Bearcats average 68.6 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 65.6 the Owls give up.
  • The Owls' 67.0 points per game are just 4.4 more points than the 62.6 the Bearcats give up to opponents.
  • The Bearcats are shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Owls allow to opponents.
  • The Owls have shot at a 40.0% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Bearcats have averaged.

Cincinnati Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Bearcats this season is David Dejulius, who averages 14.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.
  • Cincinnati's leading rebounder is Jeremiah Davenport averaging 5.3 boards per game and its best passer is Mika Adams-Woods and his 3.2 assists per game.
  • Davenport makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bearcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • John Newman III is Cincinnati's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Abdul Ado leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Temple Players to Watch

  • Damian Dunn racks up 15.5 points per game and is the top scorer for the Owls.
  • The Temple leaders in rebounding and assists are Nick Jourdain with 5.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.3 points and 0.9 assists per game) and Jeremiah Williams with 4.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game).
  • Zach Hicks averages 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Owls.
  • Temple's leader in steals is Williams (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jourdain (1.8 per game).

Cincinnati Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/6/2022

Houston

L 80-58

Home

2/9/2022

South Florida

W 70-59

Away

2/12/2022

Tulsa

L 83-77

Away

2/15/2022

Memphis

L 81-74

Home

2/17/2022

Wichita State

W 85-76

Home

2/20/2022

Temple

-

Home

2/23/2022

UCF

-

Away

2/26/2022

South Florida

-

Home

3/1/2022

Houston

-

Away

3/3/2022

SMU

-

Away

Temple Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/2/2022

East Carolina

W 71-63

Away

2/5/2022

Tulsa

W 67-58

Home

2/7/2022

South Florida

L 52-49

Away

2/12/2022

Tulane

L 92-83

Away

2/16/2022

SMU

W 64-57

Home

2/20/2022

Cincinnati

-

Away

2/24/2022

Memphis

-

Away

2/27/2022

Tulane

-

Home

3/3/2022

Houston

-

Away

3/6/2022

South Florida

-

Home

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Temple at Cincinnati

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17709183
NHL

How to Watch Canadiens at Islanders

By Ben Macaluso
4 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) controls the puck behind the net as Buffalo Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju (10) defends during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with the bench of the New York Islanders during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
USATSI_17680178
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Georgetown at Connecticut in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
4 minutes ago
USATSI_17386890
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Louisville in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
4 minutes ago
USATSI_15806530
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at NC State in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
4 minutes ago
USATSI_17723404
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky at Arkansas in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
4 minutes ago
James Madison Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UNC-Wilmington at James Madison in Women's College Basketball

By Justin Carter
4 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) drives to the basket past Temple Owls guard Jeremiah Williams (25) during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cincinnati vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy