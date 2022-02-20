Cincinnati vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cincinnati Bearcats (18-9, 7-6 AAC) are at home in AAC action against the Temple Owls (14-9, 7-5 AAC) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Fifth Third Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Cincinnati vs. Temple
- The Bearcats average 68.6 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 65.6 the Owls give up.
- The Owls' 67.0 points per game are just 4.4 more points than the 62.6 the Bearcats give up to opponents.
- The Bearcats are shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Owls allow to opponents.
- The Owls have shot at a 40.0% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Bearcats have averaged.
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Bearcats this season is David Dejulius, who averages 14.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.
- Cincinnati's leading rebounder is Jeremiah Davenport averaging 5.3 boards per game and its best passer is Mika Adams-Woods and his 3.2 assists per game.
- Davenport makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bearcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- John Newman III is Cincinnati's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Abdul Ado leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Temple Players to Watch
- Damian Dunn racks up 15.5 points per game and is the top scorer for the Owls.
- The Temple leaders in rebounding and assists are Nick Jourdain with 5.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.3 points and 0.9 assists per game) and Jeremiah Williams with 4.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game).
- Zach Hicks averages 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Owls.
- Temple's leader in steals is Williams (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jourdain (1.8 per game).
Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/6/2022
Houston
L 80-58
Home
2/9/2022
South Florida
W 70-59
Away
2/12/2022
Tulsa
L 83-77
Away
2/15/2022
Memphis
L 81-74
Home
2/17/2022
Wichita State
W 85-76
Home
2/20/2022
Temple
-
Home
2/23/2022
UCF
-
Away
2/26/2022
South Florida
-
Home
3/1/2022
Houston
-
Away
3/3/2022
SMU
-
Away
Temple Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/2/2022
East Carolina
W 71-63
Away
2/5/2022
Tulsa
W 67-58
Home
2/7/2022
South Florida
L 52-49
Away
2/12/2022
Tulane
L 92-83
Away
2/16/2022
SMU
W 64-57
Home
2/20/2022
Cincinnati
-
Away
2/24/2022
Memphis
-
Away
2/27/2022
Tulane
-
Home
3/3/2022
Houston
-
Away
3/6/2022
South Florida
-
Home
