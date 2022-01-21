Cincinnati vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

Jan 4, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane forward Jeriah Horne (41) dribbles during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-9, 0-4 AAC) will attempt to end a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats (13-5, 3-2 AAC) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Fifth Third Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Tulsa

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Fifth Third Arena

Key Stats for Cincinnati vs. Tulsa

The Bearcats average only 0.2 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Golden Hurricane allow (67.4).

The Golden Hurricane's 68.1 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 59.2 the Bearcats give up to opponents.

This season, the Bearcats have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% lower than the 44.9% of shots the Golden Hurricane's opponents have made.

The Golden Hurricane are shooting 43.8% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 37.5% the Bearcats' opponents have shot this season.

Cincinnati Players to Watch

The Bearcats scoring leader is David Dejulius, who averages 12.2 per contest to go with 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Jeremiah Davenport leads Cincinnati in rebounding, averaging 4.9 per game, while Mika Adams-Woods leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.6 in each contest.

The Bearcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Davenport, who makes 2.1 threes per game.

John Newman III and Abdul Ado lead Cincinnati on the defensive end, with Newman leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Ado in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Tulsa Players to Watch

The Golden Hurricane's leader in scoring and rebounding is Jeriah Horne with 17.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Tulsa's assist leader is Anthony Pritchard with 3.1 per game. He also scores 4.3 points per game and adds 2.7 rebounds per game.

Horne knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Hurricane.

Horne's steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (one block per game) pace Tulsa defensively.

Cincinnati Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/1/2022 Tulane L 68-60 Home 1/6/2022 SMU W 77-60 Home 1/9/2022 Memphis L 87-80 Away 1/12/2022 East Carolina W 79-71 Home 1/16/2022 Wichita State W 61-57 Away 1/20/2022 Tulsa - Home 1/25/2022 Temple - Away 1/30/2022 East Carolina - Away 2/3/2022 Memphis - Home 2/6/2022 Houston - Home 2/9/2022 South Florida - Away

Tulsa Schedule