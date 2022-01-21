Cincinnati vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane forward Jeriah Horne (41) dribbles during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-9, 0-4 AAC) will attempt to end a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats (13-5, 3-2 AAC) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Fifth Third Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Tulsa

Key Stats for Cincinnati vs. Tulsa

  • The Bearcats average only 0.2 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Golden Hurricane allow (67.4).
  • The Golden Hurricane's 68.1 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 59.2 the Bearcats give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Bearcats have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% lower than the 44.9% of shots the Golden Hurricane's opponents have made.
  • The Golden Hurricane are shooting 43.8% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 37.5% the Bearcats' opponents have shot this season.

Cincinnati Players to Watch

  • The Bearcats scoring leader is David Dejulius, who averages 12.2 per contest to go with 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
  • Jeremiah Davenport leads Cincinnati in rebounding, averaging 4.9 per game, while Mika Adams-Woods leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.6 in each contest.
  • The Bearcats get the most three-point shooting production out of Davenport, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
  • John Newman III and Abdul Ado lead Cincinnati on the defensive end, with Newman leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Ado in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Tulsa Players to Watch

  • The Golden Hurricane's leader in scoring and rebounding is Jeriah Horne with 17.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
  • Tulsa's assist leader is Anthony Pritchard with 3.1 per game. He also scores 4.3 points per game and adds 2.7 rebounds per game.
  • Horne knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Hurricane.
  • Horne's steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (one block per game) pace Tulsa defensively.

Cincinnati Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/1/2022

Tulane

L 68-60

Home

1/6/2022

SMU

W 77-60

Home

1/9/2022

Memphis

L 87-80

Away

1/12/2022

East Carolina

W 79-71

Home

1/16/2022

Wichita State

W 61-57

Away

1/20/2022

Tulsa

-

Home

1/25/2022

Temple

-

Away

1/30/2022

East Carolina

-

Away

2/3/2022

Memphis

-

Home

2/6/2022

Houston

-

Home

2/9/2022

South Florida

-

Away

Tulsa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/16/2021

Alcorn State

W 83-62

Home

12/29/2021

SMU

L 74-69

Home

1/4/2022

Memphis

L 67-64

Away

1/12/2022

Temple

L 69-64

Home

1/15/2022

Houston

L 66-64

Home

1/20/2022

Cincinnati

-

Away

1/23/2022

Memphis

-

Home

1/26/2022

Tulane

-

Away

1/29/2022

South Florida

-

Home

2/1/2022

Wichita State

-

Away

2/5/2022

Temple

-

Away

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Tulsa at Cincinnati

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
