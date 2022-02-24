How to Watch Cincinnati at UCF in Men's College Basketball

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cincinnati Bearcats at UCF Knights in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two AAC teams that are neck-and-neck in the standings this season take it to the court as UCF travels to Ohio to take on Cincinnati.

Cincinnati is the No. 7 team in the American Conference. UCF is right above the Bearcats, sitting at No. 6 in the conference. One conference win and one overall loss are the only things separating these two teams which would both be erased with a Cincinnati win.

The Knights are 16-9 overall this season while the Bearcats are one loss behind at 17-10 overall. Inside of the American Conference, UCF is 8-7 which is just one win ahead of Cincinnati which is .500 at  7-7 in conference play.

How to Watch Cincinnati Bearcats at UCF Knights Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Cincinnati Bearcats at UCF Knights game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Knights are 3-2 in their last five games, with their last game being a victory at home against East Carolina. Their two losses were both on the road, at Memphis and No. 14 Houston. 

The Bearcats are 2-3 in their last five games. They've lost some hard games to Tulsa on the road and Memphis and Temple at home. Their two wins came against South Florida and Wichita State.

UCF's star watch will feature junior guard Darin Green Jr., who averages 13.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He will match up with Bearcats' senior guard David DeJulius, who averages 14.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

