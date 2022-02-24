How to Watch Cincinnati vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UCF Knights (16-9, 8-7 AAC) will host the Cincinnati Bearcats (18-10, 7-7 AAC) after winning four home games in a row. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
How to Watch UCF vs. Cincinnati
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Addition Financial Arena
- Arena: Addition Financial Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCF
-2.5
141.5 points
Key Stats for UCF vs. Cincinnati
- The Knights score 70.1 points per game, 7.0 more points than the 63.1 the Bearcats allow.
- The Bearcats put up only 1.2 more points per game (68.7) than the Knights allow (67.5).
- The Knights make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).
- The Bearcats' 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Knights have allowed to their opponents.
UCF Players to Watch
- Darius Perry paces his squad in assists per game (4.4), and also posts 11.2 points and 3.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Brandon Mahan is averaging 10.6 points, 1.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.
- Darin Green Jr. posts 13.6 points and 1.6 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.6 rebounds, shooting 41.0% from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Cheikh Mbacke Diong is tops on the Knights at 5.7 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 6.9 points.
- C.J. Walker is posting 7.9 points, 1.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- David Dejulius is putting up a team-best 14.7 points per game. And he is delivering 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists, making 42.8% of his shots from the field and 32.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.
- Jeremiah Davenport is putting up a team-high 5.3 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 13.8 points and 0.8 assists, making 41.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per contest.
- Mika Adams-Woods is posting a team-best 3.3 assists per contest. And he is producing 9.1 points and 2.8 rebounds, making 36.4% of his shots from the field and 26.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.
- John Newman III is averaging 6.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 38.7% of his shots from the field.
- Abdul Ado gives the Bearcats 2.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 1.6 blocked shots.
