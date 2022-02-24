Skip to main content

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius (5) dribbles behind the back in the first half of an NCAA basketball game against the Temple Owls, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Temple Owls At Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Feb 20 Seqn

The UCF Knights (16-9, 8-7 AAC) will host the Cincinnati Bearcats (18-10, 7-7 AAC) after winning four home games in a row. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

How to Watch UCF vs. Cincinnati

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Addition Financial Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

UCF vs Cincinnati Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

UCF

-2.5

141.5 points

Key Stats for UCF vs. Cincinnati

  • The Knights score 70.1 points per game, 7.0 more points than the 63.1 the Bearcats allow.
  • The Bearcats put up only 1.2 more points per game (68.7) than the Knights allow (67.5).
  • The Knights make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).
  • The Bearcats' 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Knights have allowed to their opponents.

UCF Players to Watch

  • Darius Perry paces his squad in assists per game (4.4), and also posts 11.2 points and 3.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Brandon Mahan is averaging 10.6 points, 1.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.
  • Darin Green Jr. posts 13.6 points and 1.6 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.6 rebounds, shooting 41.0% from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Cheikh Mbacke Diong is tops on the Knights at 5.7 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 6.9 points.
  • C.J. Walker is posting 7.9 points, 1.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Cincinnati Players to Watch

  • David Dejulius is putting up a team-best 14.7 points per game. And he is delivering 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists, making 42.8% of his shots from the field and 32.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.
  • Jeremiah Davenport is putting up a team-high 5.3 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 13.8 points and 0.8 assists, making 41.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per contest.
  • Mika Adams-Woods is posting a team-best 3.3 assists per contest. And he is producing 9.1 points and 2.8 rebounds, making 36.4% of his shots from the field and 26.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.
  • John Newman III is averaging 6.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 38.7% of his shots from the field.
  • Abdul Ado gives the Bearcats 2.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 1.6 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Cincinnati at UCF

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17732107
