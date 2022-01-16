Skip to main content

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius (5) drives on East Carolina Pirates guard Tremont Robinson-White (12) in the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated East Carolina Pirates 79-71. East Carolina Pirates At Cincinnati Bearcats 121

Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius (5) drives on East Carolina Pirates guard Tremont Robinson-White (12) in the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated East Carolina Pirates 79-71. East Carolina Pirates At Cincinnati Bearcats 121

The Wichita State Shockers (9-6, 0-3 AAC) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Cincinnati Bearcats (12-5, 2-2 AAC) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Charles Koch Arena. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Cincinnati

Wichita State vs Cincinnati Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Wichita State

-1.5

133.5 points

Key Stats for Wichita State vs. Cincinnati

  • The 68.3 points per game the Shockers record are 8.9 more points than the Bearcats give up (59.4).
  • The Bearcats put up an average of 67.6 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 64.5 the Shockers give up.
  • This season, the Shockers have a 40.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 37.5% of shots the Bearcats' opponents have knocked down.

Wichita State Players to Watch

  • Ricky Council IV averages a team-leading 5.7 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 9.7 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 32.6% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Tyson Etienne is tops on his squad in both points (15.0) and assists (2.1) per contest, and also posts 2.2 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Dexter Dennis puts up 7.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • Morris Udeze is averaging 10.5 points, 0.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.
  • Craig Porter Jr. averages a team-high 2.9 assists per game. He is also averaging 4.9 points and 4.0 rebounds, shooting 39.1% from the floor.

Cincinnati Players to Watch

  • Jeremiah Davenport leads the Bearcats in scoring (12.3 points per game) and rebounding (5.0), and averages 0.6 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • David Dejulius is posting 11.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 38.5% of his shots from the field and 25.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.
  • Mika Adams-Woods is putting up a team-leading 3.7 assists per game. And he is delivering 8.6 points and 2.2 rebounds, making 36.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.
  • John Newman III gets the Bearcats 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Mike Saunders Jr. gives the Bearcats 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Cincinnati at Wichita State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17019492
NFL

How to Watch NFC Wild Card: Eagles at Buccaneers

2 minutes ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) exalts during the presentation off the George Halas Trophy after their NFC Championship game Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26. Mjs Packers25 24 Hoffman Jpg Packers25
NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

2 minutes ago
Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) scores a touchdown in the first half against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17505867
NBA

How to Watch Suns at Pistons

2 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles the ball as Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) defends during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles the ball as Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) defends during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17385712 (1)
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch North Carolina at Notre Dame in Women's Basketball

2 minutes ago
lsu women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at LSU in Women's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Real Madrid
Spanish Super Cup Soccer

How to Watch Spanish Super Cup Final: Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy