How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wichita State Shockers (9-6, 0-3 AAC) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Cincinnati Bearcats (12-5, 2-2 AAC) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Charles Koch Arena. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Charles Koch Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wichita State
-1.5
133.5 points
Key Stats for Wichita State vs. Cincinnati
- The 68.3 points per game the Shockers record are 8.9 more points than the Bearcats give up (59.4).
- The Bearcats put up an average of 67.6 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 64.5 the Shockers give up.
- This season, the Shockers have a 40.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 37.5% of shots the Bearcats' opponents have knocked down.
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Ricky Council IV averages a team-leading 5.7 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 9.7 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 32.6% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Tyson Etienne is tops on his squad in both points (15.0) and assists (2.1) per contest, and also posts 2.2 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Dexter Dennis puts up 7.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Morris Udeze is averaging 10.5 points, 0.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.
- Craig Porter Jr. averages a team-high 2.9 assists per game. He is also averaging 4.9 points and 4.0 rebounds, shooting 39.1% from the floor.
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- Jeremiah Davenport leads the Bearcats in scoring (12.3 points per game) and rebounding (5.0), and averages 0.6 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- David Dejulius is posting 11.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 38.5% of his shots from the field and 25.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.
- Mika Adams-Woods is putting up a team-leading 3.7 assists per game. And he is delivering 8.6 points and 2.2 rebounds, making 36.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.
- John Newman III gets the Bearcats 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Mike Saunders Jr. gives the Bearcats 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
