Skip to main content

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Tyson Etienne (1) shoots the ball during the second half against the South Florida Bulls at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 12, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Tyson Etienne (1) shoots the ball during the second half against the South Florida Bulls at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The Wichita State Shockers (13-9, 4-6 AAC) will visit the Cincinnati Bearcats (17-9, 6-6 AAC) after losing three road games in a row. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Wichita State

Key Stats for Cincinnati vs. Wichita State

  • The Bearcats put up only 3.5 more points per game (68) than the Shockers give up (64.5).
  • The Shockers average 6.1 more points per game (68.2) than the Bearcats allow their opponents to score (62.1).
  • This season, the Bearcats have a 41% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Shockers' opponents have made.
  • The Shockers' 40% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have given up to their opponents (39.3%).

Cincinnati Players to Watch

  • David Dejulius leads the Bearcats in scoring, tallying 14.6 points per game to go with 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
  • Jeremiah Davenport is Cincinnati's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.4 per game, while Mika Adams-Woods is its best passer, averaging 3.2 assists in each contest.
  • Davenport makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bearcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • John Newman III and Abdul Ado lead Cincinnati on the defensive end, with Newman leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Ado in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Wichita State Players to Watch

  • Tyson Etienne is the top scorer for the Shockers with 15.1 points per game. He also tacks on 2.8 rebounds and two assists per game to his statistics.
  • Wichita State's leader in rebounds is Morris Udeze with six per game, and its leader in assists is Craig Porter Jr. with 3.5 per game.
  • Etienne averages 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Shockers.
  • Wichita State's leader in steals and blocks is Porter with 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Cincinnati Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/30/2022

East Carolina

W 60-59

Away

2/6/2022

Houston

L 80-58

Home

2/9/2022

South Florida

W 70-59

Away

2/12/2022

Tulsa

L 83-77

Away

2/15/2022

Memphis

L 81-74

Home

2/17/2022

Wichita State

-

Home

2/20/2022

Temple

-

Home

2/23/2022

UCF

-

Away

2/26/2022

South Florida

-

Home

3/1/2022

Houston

-

Away

3/3/2022

SMU

-

Away

Wichita State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/29/2022

Tulane

L 67-66

Away

2/1/2022

Tulsa

W 58-48

Home

2/5/2022

SMU

W 72-57

Home

2/8/2022

UCF

L 71-66

Away

2/12/2022

South Florida

W 73-69

Home

2/17/2022

Cincinnati

-

Away

2/20/2022

Houston

-

Home

2/27/2022

Memphis

-

Away

3/2/2022

Tulsa

-

Away

3/5/2022

East Carolina

-

Home

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Wichita State at Cincinnati

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 12, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) looks for the puck during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Feb 1, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Oskar Lindblom (23) celebrate his empty net gaol with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Feb 14, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) skates with the puck against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Feb 13, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) attempts to control the puck as Ottawa Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) defends during the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save on Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson (19) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Feb 13, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Winnipeg Jets

5 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) skates up ice with the puck against New York Islanders defenseman Sebastian Aho (25) during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) skates across center ice defended by Boston Bruins center Trent Frederic (11) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy