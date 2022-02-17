How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Tyson Etienne (1) shoots the ball during the second half against the South Florida Bulls at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The Wichita State Shockers (13-9, 4-6 AAC) will visit the Cincinnati Bearcats (17-9, 6-6 AAC) after losing three road games in a row. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Wichita State

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Fifth Third Arena

Fifth Third Arena

Key Stats for Cincinnati vs. Wichita State

The Bearcats put up only 3.5 more points per game (68) than the Shockers give up (64.5).

The Shockers average 6.1 more points per game (68.2) than the Bearcats allow their opponents to score (62.1).

This season, the Bearcats have a 41% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Shockers' opponents have made.

The Shockers' 40% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have given up to their opponents (39.3%).

Cincinnati Players to Watch

David Dejulius leads the Bearcats in scoring, tallying 14.6 points per game to go with 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Jeremiah Davenport is Cincinnati's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.4 per game, while Mika Adams-Woods is its best passer, averaging 3.2 assists in each contest.

Davenport makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bearcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

John Newman III and Abdul Ado lead Cincinnati on the defensive end, with Newman leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Ado in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Wichita State Players to Watch

Tyson Etienne is the top scorer for the Shockers with 15.1 points per game. He also tacks on 2.8 rebounds and two assists per game to his statistics.

Wichita State's leader in rebounds is Morris Udeze with six per game, and its leader in assists is Craig Porter Jr. with 3.5 per game.

Etienne averages 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Shockers.

Wichita State's leader in steals and blocks is Porter with 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Cincinnati Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/30/2022 East Carolina W 60-59 Away 2/6/2022 Houston L 80-58 Home 2/9/2022 South Florida W 70-59 Away 2/12/2022 Tulsa L 83-77 Away 2/15/2022 Memphis L 81-74 Home 2/17/2022 Wichita State - Home 2/20/2022 Temple - Home 2/23/2022 UCF - Away 2/26/2022 South Florida - Home 3/1/2022 Houston - Away 3/3/2022 SMU - Away

