How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wichita State Shockers (13-9, 4-6 AAC) will visit the Cincinnati Bearcats (17-9, 6-6 AAC) after losing three road games in a row. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Wichita State
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Fifth Third Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Cincinnati vs. Wichita State
- The Bearcats put up only 3.5 more points per game (68) than the Shockers give up (64.5).
- The Shockers average 6.1 more points per game (68.2) than the Bearcats allow their opponents to score (62.1).
- This season, the Bearcats have a 41% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Shockers' opponents have made.
- The Shockers' 40% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have given up to their opponents (39.3%).
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- David Dejulius leads the Bearcats in scoring, tallying 14.6 points per game to go with 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
- Jeremiah Davenport is Cincinnati's leading rebounder, pulling down 5.4 per game, while Mika Adams-Woods is its best passer, averaging 3.2 assists in each contest.
- Davenport makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bearcats, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- John Newman III and Abdul Ado lead Cincinnati on the defensive end, with Newman leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Ado in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Tyson Etienne is the top scorer for the Shockers with 15.1 points per game. He also tacks on 2.8 rebounds and two assists per game to his statistics.
- Wichita State's leader in rebounds is Morris Udeze with six per game, and its leader in assists is Craig Porter Jr. with 3.5 per game.
- Etienne averages 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Shockers.
- Wichita State's leader in steals and blocks is Porter with 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/30/2022
East Carolina
W 60-59
Away
2/6/2022
Houston
L 80-58
Home
2/9/2022
South Florida
W 70-59
Away
2/12/2022
Tulsa
L 83-77
Away
2/15/2022
Memphis
L 81-74
Home
2/17/2022
Wichita State
-
Home
2/20/2022
Temple
-
Home
2/23/2022
UCF
-
Away
2/26/2022
South Florida
-
Home
3/1/2022
Houston
-
Away
3/3/2022
SMU
-
Away
Wichita State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/29/2022
Tulane
L 67-66
Away
2/1/2022
Tulsa
W 58-48
Home
2/5/2022
SMU
W 72-57
Home
2/8/2022
UCF
L 71-66
Away
2/12/2022
South Florida
W 73-69
Home
2/17/2022
Cincinnati
-
Away
2/20/2022
Houston
-
Home
2/27/2022
Memphis
-
Away
3/2/2022
Tulsa
-
Away
3/5/2022
East Carolina
-
Home
How To Watch
February
17
2022
Wichita State at Cincinnati
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)