Bitter rivals face off Saturday night when Cincinnati travels to Xavier to take on the Musketeers in college basketball.

Whenever Cincinnati and Xavier play basketball against one another, it is always a battle. The in-city rivals hate each other and when they are both playing well it makes for a great game.

How to Watch Cincinnati at Xavier in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Cincinnati at Xavier game on fuboTV

That is the case this year as the two teams come into the game a combine 15-3.

Cincinnati heads across town to Xavier 7-2 on the year and winners of two straight. The Bearcats have bounced back after losing two straight against Arkansas and Monmouth.

Saturday, they hope they can make it three in a row and beat a very good Xavier team that has won four straight games.

The Musketeers have been very good in their last four games after they lost their only game of the year to Iowa State back on Nov. 24.

They have slipped by in close games and also blowouts as they are now 8-1 on the year.

This game has all the makings of an absolute battle and could be the best game of the day.

