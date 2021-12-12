Cincinnati vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Xavier Musketeers (8-1) hope to build on a six-game home winning streak when they host the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Xavier vs. Cincinnati
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Cintas Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Xavier
-6.5
133.5 points
Key Stats for Xavier vs. Cincinnati
- The 75 points per game the Musketeers average are 16.9 more points than the Bearcats give up (58.1).
- The Bearcats put up an average of 70.6 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 59.8 the Musketeers give up.
- The Musketeers are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 35.3% the Bearcats allow to opponents.
- The Bearcats are shooting 42.3% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 37.2% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Colby Jones leads the Musketeers at 9.5 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 3.6 assists and 12.9 points.
- Jack Nunge averages 11 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, shooting 54% from the floor.
- Paul Scruggs leads the Musketeers at 3.8 assists per contest, while also posting 4.3 rebounds and 11.4 points.
- Nate Johnson is tops on his team in points per game (14.6), and also puts up 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jerome Hunter is averaging 5.6 points, 1.3 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- David Dejulius is the Bearcats' top scorer (13 points per game) and assist man (2.3), and posts 2.7 rebounds.
- Mika Adams-Woods is averaging a team-best 3.8 assists per game. And he is contributing 7.1 points and 2.6 rebounds, making 30.7% of his shots from the field.
- Jeremiah Davenport is averaging 9.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, making 39.7% of his shots from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.
- Mike Saunders Jr. gets the Bearcats 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Abdul Ado is averaging 4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 68.2% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
December
11
2021
Cincinnati at Xavier
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)