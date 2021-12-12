Cincinnati vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Miami (Oh) Redhawks guard Mekhi Lairy (2) drives to the basket as Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) defends in the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio. Cincinnati Bearcats At Miami Oh Redhawks Dec 1

    Miami (Oh) Redhawks guard Mekhi Lairy (2) drives to the basket as Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) defends in the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio. Cincinnati Bearcats At Miami Oh Redhawks Dec 1

    The Xavier Musketeers (8-1) hope to build on a six-game home winning streak when they host the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Xavier vs. Cincinnati

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Cintas Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Xavier vs Cincinnati Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Xavier

    -6.5

    133.5 points

    Key Stats for Xavier vs. Cincinnati

    • The 75 points per game the Musketeers average are 16.9 more points than the Bearcats give up (58.1).
    • The Bearcats put up an average of 70.6 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 59.8 the Musketeers give up.
    • The Musketeers are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 35.3% the Bearcats allow to opponents.
    • The Bearcats are shooting 42.3% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 37.2% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.

    Xavier Players to Watch

    • Colby Jones leads the Musketeers at 9.5 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 3.6 assists and 12.9 points.
    • Jack Nunge averages 11 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, shooting 54% from the floor.
    • Paul Scruggs leads the Musketeers at 3.8 assists per contest, while also posting 4.3 rebounds and 11.4 points.
    • Nate Johnson is tops on his team in points per game (14.6), and also puts up 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Jerome Hunter is averaging 5.6 points, 1.3 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

    Cincinnati Players to Watch

    • David Dejulius is the Bearcats' top scorer (13 points per game) and assist man (2.3), and posts 2.7 rebounds.
    • Mika Adams-Woods is averaging a team-best 3.8 assists per game. And he is contributing 7.1 points and 2.6 rebounds, making 30.7% of his shots from the field.
    • Jeremiah Davenport is averaging 9.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, making 39.7% of his shots from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.
    • Mike Saunders Jr. gets the Bearcats 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Abdul Ado is averaging 4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 68.2% of his shots from the field.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Cincinnati at Xavier

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 7, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) shoots over New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    28 seconds ago
    Dec 9, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) goes after a loose ball along with Denver Nuggets guards Bones Hyland (3) and Davon Reed (9) during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    28 seconds ago
    Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    28 seconds ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) after losing control of the ball during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    28 seconds ago
    ucla basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UCLA at Marquette

    28 seconds ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) and Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) react during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Western Kentucky vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    28 seconds ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) and Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) react during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Ole Miss vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    28 seconds ago
    Miami (Oh) Redhawks guard Mekhi Lairy (2) drives to the basket as Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) defends in the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio. Cincinnati Bearcats At Miami Oh Redhawks Dec 1
    College Basketball

    Xavier vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    28 seconds ago
    Miami (Oh) Redhawks guard Mekhi Lairy (2) drives to the basket as Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) defends in the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio. Cincinnati Bearcats At Miami Oh Redhawks Dec 1
    College Basketball

    Cincinnati vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    28 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy