How to Watch Citadel vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-0) will look to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Citadel Bulldogs (3-1) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Duke vs. Citadel
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Duke
-26.5
156.5 points
Key Stats for Duke vs. Citadel
- Last year, the 76.0 points per game the Blue Devils recorded were just 2.4 fewer points than the Bulldogs allowed (78.4).
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 80.8 points per game last year, 9.5 more points than the 71.3 the Blue Devils gave up.
- The Blue Devils shot 46.9% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- The Bulldogs shot 45.2% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 45.6% the Blue Devils' opponents shot last season.
Duke Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero averages a team-high 8.0 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 15.8 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 55.8% from the floor.
- Trevor Keels averages 13.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 2.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Mark Williams averages 7.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 3.0 blocked shots.
- Jeremy Roach posts 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Citadel Players to Watch
- Hayden Brown scored 18.8 points and pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game last season.
- Tyler Moffe dished out 4.1 assists per game while scoring 9.7 PPG.
- Kaiden Rice made 3.7 threes per game a season ago.
- Brown averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Stephen Clark compiled 1.8 rejections per contest.
