Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Citadel vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 9, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Citadel Bulldogs forward Jason Roche (11) reacts to the Bulldogs bench after hitting a three point basket against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. The Bulldogs won 78-63. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 9, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Citadel Bulldogs forward Jason Roche (11) reacts to the Bulldogs bench after hitting a three point basket against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. The Bulldogs won 78-63. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-0) will look to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Citadel Bulldogs (3-1) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Duke vs. Citadel

    Duke vs Citadel Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Duke

    -26.5

    156.5 points

    Key Stats for Duke vs. Citadel

    • Last year, the 76.0 points per game the Blue Devils recorded were just 2.4 fewer points than the Bulldogs allowed (78.4).
    • The Bulldogs put up an average of 80.8 points per game last year, 9.5 more points than the 71.3 the Blue Devils gave up.
    • The Blue Devils shot 46.9% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
    • The Bulldogs shot 45.2% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 45.6% the Blue Devils' opponents shot last season.

    Duke Players to Watch

    • Paolo Banchero averages a team-high 8.0 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 15.8 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 55.8% from the floor.
    • Trevor Keels averages 13.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 2.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Mark Williams averages 7.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 3.0 blocked shots.
    • Jeremy Roach posts 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

    Citadel Players to Watch

    • Hayden Brown scored 18.8 points and pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game last season.
    • Tyler Moffe dished out 4.1 assists per game while scoring 9.7 PPG.
    • Kaiden Rice made 3.7 threes per game a season ago.
    • Brown averaged 1.1 takeaways per game, while Stephen Clark compiled 1.8 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    The Citadel at Duke

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 17, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) shoots a three-pointer as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Kings

    1 minute ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) scores over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket against North Carolina Central's Kris Monroe during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211116 Ncc Iowa Mbb 023 Jpg
    College Basketball

    Western Michigan vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket against North Carolina Central's Kris Monroe during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211116 Ncc Iowa Mbb 023 Jpg
    College Basketball

    Iowa vs. Western Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) drives between San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) and guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Staples Center. The Lakers win 114-106. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) shoots a three-point shot during the first half against the Elon Phoenix at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cal vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) shoots a three-point shot during the first half against the Elon Phoenix at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Florida vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and guard Devin Booker (1) defend Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and running back Leonard Fournette (7) walk off the fields after the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy