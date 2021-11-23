Nov 9, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Citadel Bulldogs forward Jason Roche (11) reacts to the Bulldogs bench after hitting a three point basket against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. The Bulldogs won 78-63. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-0) will look to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Citadel Bulldogs (3-1) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Duke vs. Citadel

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ACCN

Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Duke -26.5 156.5 points

Key Stats for Duke vs. Citadel

Last year, the 76.0 points per game the Blue Devils recorded were just 2.4 fewer points than the Bulldogs allowed (78.4).

The Bulldogs put up an average of 80.8 points per game last year, 9.5 more points than the 71.3 the Blue Devils gave up.

The Blue Devils shot 46.9% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

The Bulldogs shot 45.2% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 45.6% the Blue Devils' opponents shot last season.

Duke Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero averages a team-high 8.0 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 15.8 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 55.8% from the floor.

Trevor Keels averages 13.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 2.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Mark Williams averages 7.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 3.0 blocked shots.

Jeremy Roach posts 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Citadel Players to Watch