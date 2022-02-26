How to Watch Clemson at Boston College in Men's College Basketball

Clemson travels to Boston College on Saturday afternoon looking to build off its upset win of Wake Forest

Clemson shocked the ACC world on Wednesday night when it snapped a six-game losing streak and upset Wake Forest 80-69. The win was just its fifth in the ACC as they are now 5-12 in conference play.

How to Watch Clemson at Boston College in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

The Tigers never trailed in the game and broke it open late to get the big win. It was their only meeting with the Demon Deacons and was one of their biggest wins of the year.

Saturday afternoon they will look to keep the momentum going when they play their last road game of the year at Boston College.

The Eagles host Clemson after winning two straight this week. They took down Florida State 71-55 on Monday and then followed that up with a big road win at NC State on Wednesday.

It is the first time they have won two in a row since late November into early December.

They are now 6-11 in the ACC and are playing as well as they have all year long.

Saturday they will look to get their third straight win as they begin a two-game homestand.

