How to Watch Clemson at Georgia Tech in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clemson travels to Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon looking to win its second straight game

Clemson got one of its biggest wins of the year on Wednesday when it took down Florida State 75-69. The win was the Tigers' second in the last three games and improved their ACC record to 4-6.

How to Watch Clemson at Georgia Tech in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

The Tigers were coming off a near-upset of Duke and were able to get over the hump and beat a good Seminoles team.

Clemson has been playing better over the last two weeks and Saturday will look to keep it up when it takes on a Georgia Tech team that has lost two straight.

The Yellow Jackets' last win was a week and a half ago when they upset Florida State 75-61. Since the win, they have lost to Miami and Virginia Tech.

The consecutive losses have dropped them to 2-8 in the ACC. Georgia Tech is now trying to climb out of the cellar in the conference standings and it desperately needs to pick up a win on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets schedule is kind of light the rest of the way and they need to take advantage of it and pick up some wins.

How To Watch

February
5
2022

Clemson at Georgia Tech in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:00
PM/ET
