Skip to main content

How to Watch Clemson at Louisville in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clemson and Louisville both look to snap long losing streaks on Saturday afternoon when they meet up in ACC action

Clemson plays its second straight game on the road on Saturday when it visits Louisville looking to snap a five-game losing streak.

How to Watch Clemson at Louisville in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream the Clemson at Louisville game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers lost at Florida State on Tuesday for its fifth straight loss and are now just 4-11 in the ACC. They had beat the Seminoles earlier in the year, but couldn't do it again as their slide continued.

Saturday they will look to finally get back in the win column when they take on a Louisville team that has lost seven straight.

The Cardinals lost 70-63 to Miami on Wednesday night. It was their 10th loss in the last 11 games that has dropped them to 5-10 in the ACC after starting conference play 4-0.

It has been a rough stretch that cost Chris Mack his job about three weeks ago. 

Louisville has fallen hard his year and would need a miracle to make the NCAA Tournament, but they have a bunch of games left with teams fighting for a berth and can play spoiler the rest of the way.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Clemson at Louisville in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

FC Nantes vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
32 seconds ago
Bernhard Langer
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Chubb Classic, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas
32 seconds ago
Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs guard Garrett Sturtz (3) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the first half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Drake at Loyola-Chicago in Men's College Basketball

By Justin Carter
32 seconds ago
Clemson senior guard David Collins (13) shoots against Virginia during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum Tuesday, January 4, 2021. Ncaa Mbb Virginia At Clemson
College Basketball

How to Watch Clemson at Louisville in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
32 seconds ago
Jan 29, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Duke defeated Louisville 74-65. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Clemson vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
32 seconds ago
Jan 29, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Duke defeated Louisville 74-65. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Louisville vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
32 seconds ago
messi psg
Ligue 1

How to Watch Nantes vs. Paris Saint-Germain

By Tom Sunderland
5 minutes ago
USATSI_17708275
NHL

How to Watch Avalanche at Sabres

By Ben Macaluso
13 minutes ago
Nov 29, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard D.J. Carton (3) dribbles past Morgan State Bears guard Isaiah Burke (2)during the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Morgan State vs Howard

By Steve Benko
15 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy