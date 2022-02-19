How to Watch Clemson at Louisville in Men's College Basketball

Clemson and Louisville both look to snap long losing streaks on Saturday afternoon when they meet up in ACC action

Clemson plays its second straight game on the road on Saturday when it visits Louisville looking to snap a five-game losing streak.

How to Watch Clemson at Louisville in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream the Clemson at Louisville game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers lost at Florida State on Tuesday for its fifth straight loss and are now just 4-11 in the ACC. They had beat the Seminoles earlier in the year, but couldn't do it again as their slide continued.

Saturday they will look to finally get back in the win column when they take on a Louisville team that has lost seven straight.

The Cardinals lost 70-63 to Miami on Wednesday night. It was their 10th loss in the last 11 games that has dropped them to 5-10 in the ACC after starting conference play 4-0.

It has been a rough stretch that cost Chris Mack his job about three weeks ago.

Louisville has fallen hard his year and would need a miracle to make the NCAA Tournament, but they have a bunch of games left with teams fighting for a berth and can play spoiler the rest of the way.

Regional restrictions may apply.