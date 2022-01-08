Skip to main content

How to Watch Clemson at NC State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clemson heads to NC State to take on the Wolfpack on Saturday afternoon in ACC college basketball action.

Clemson hits the road on Saturday when it heads to NC State looking to bounce back from a 75-65 loss to Virginia on Tuesday night. The Tigers were looking to win their second straight game against the Cavaliers but were outscored by nine in the last five minutes in the loss.

How to Watch Clemson at NC State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Clemson at NC State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Tigers and dropped them to 9-5 overall and 1-2 in the ACC. 

Saturday afternoon, they will look to get back to .500 in the ACC when they take on an NC State who is coming off a win against Virginia Tech.

The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Wolfpack and got them their first conference win of the year.

It was a much-needed win for the Wolfpack as they had struggled over the last month. 

NC State still has enough talent to compete in the ACC, but the losing streak had to start putting some doubts in how good it was. Saturday, the Wolfpack will try to win two in a row for the first time since the end of November.

