How to Watch Clemson at Notre Dame in Men's College Basketball

Notre Dame goes for its sixth straight win Wednesday night when it hosts Clemson in an ACC battle.

Notre Dame is playing its best basketball of the year, as it has won five straight. That streak has turned a 4-5 record into 9-5 and has the Fighting Irish a surprising 3-1 in the ACC.

How to Watch Clemson at Notre Dame in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Fighting Irish had their game against Duke postponed but upset North Carolina and then beat Georgia Tech in overtime.

Wednesday, they will look to keep up their surprising start in the ACC with a win over a Clemson team that has won five of its last six.

The Tigers beat NC State 70-65 on Saturday to bounce back from a loss to Virginia last Tuesday. Clemson had played two straight against the Cavaliers after having a game against Duke postponed. The Tigers won the first but dropped the next one.

The win against the Wolfpack got Clemson back to .500 in the ACC at 2-2 and improved the Tigers' overall record to 10-5.

The Tigers have been playing well, but with just a 2-2 conference record they can't afford to lose many more games if they want to stay at the top of the ACC.

Wednesday's game is an opportunity for them to get another win and to slow down a streaking Irish team.

