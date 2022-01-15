How to Watch Clemson vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston College Eagles (6-8, 1-3 ACC) will attempt to turn around a five-game losing streak when they visit the Clemson Tigers (10-6, 2-3 ACC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Clemson vs. Boston College
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum
Key Stats for Clemson vs. Boston College
- The Tigers average 73.1 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 65.6 the Eagles give up.
- The Eagles score an average of 67.7 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 66.3 the Tigers give up.
- The Tigers are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- The Eagles' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 14.6 points per game to go with 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
- David Collins leads Clemson in rebounding, averaging 7.1 per game, while Nick Honor leads the team in assists, distributing an average of three in each contest.
- Al-Amir Dawes leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Collins is Clemson's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Hall leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Boston College Players to Watch
- Makai Ashton-Langford's points (11.8 per game) and assists (3.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Eagles' leaderboards.
- T.J. Bickerstaff is at the top of the Boston College rebounding leaderboard with 7.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 8.5 points and tacks on 1.1 assists per game.
- Jaeden Zackery hits 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Eagles.
- Zackery (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston College while Quinten Post (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
South Carolina
W 70-56
Home
12/22/2021
Virginia
W 67-50
Away
1/4/2022
Virginia
L 75-65
Home
1/8/2022
NC State
W 70-65
Away
1/12/2022
Notre Dame
L 72-56
Away
1/15/2022
Boston College
-
Home
1/18/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
1/22/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
1/25/2022
Duke
-
Away
2/2/2022
Florida State
-
Home
2/5/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away
Boston College Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Saint Louis
L 79-68
Away
12/13/2021
Albany (NY)
L 61-57
Home
1/2/2022
North Carolina
L 91-65
Home
1/8/2022
Pittsburgh
L 69-67
Away
1/12/2022
Georgia Tech
L 81-76
Home
1/15/2022
Clemson
-
Away
1/19/2022
Louisville
-
Away
1/22/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
1/24/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away
1/26/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
1/29/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home