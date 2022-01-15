Skip to main content

How to Watch Clemson vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clemson senior guard David Collins (13) shoots against Virginia during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum Tuesday, January 4, 2021. Ncaa Mbb Virginia At Clemson

The Boston College Eagles (6-8, 1-3 ACC) will attempt to turn around a five-game losing streak when they visit the Clemson Tigers (10-6, 2-3 ACC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Boston College

Key Stats for Clemson vs. Boston College

  • The Tigers average 73.1 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 65.6 the Eagles give up.
  • The Eagles score an average of 67.7 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 66.3 the Tigers give up.
  • The Tigers are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • The Eagles' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

Clemson Players to Watch

  • PJ Hall leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 14.6 points per game to go with 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
  • David Collins leads Clemson in rebounding, averaging 7.1 per game, while Nick Honor leads the team in assists, distributing an average of three in each contest.
  • Al-Amir Dawes leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Collins is Clemson's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Hall leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Boston College Players to Watch

  • Makai Ashton-Langford's points (11.8 per game) and assists (3.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Eagles' leaderboards.
  • T.J. Bickerstaff is at the top of the Boston College rebounding leaderboard with 7.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 8.5 points and tacks on 1.1 assists per game.
  • Jaeden Zackery hits 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Eagles.
  • Zackery (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston College while Quinten Post (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Clemson Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

South Carolina

W 70-56

Home

12/22/2021

Virginia

W 67-50

Away

1/4/2022

Virginia

L 75-65

Home

1/8/2022

NC State

W 70-65

Away

1/12/2022

Notre Dame

L 72-56

Away

1/15/2022

Boston College

-

Home

1/18/2022

Syracuse

-

Away

1/22/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Home

1/25/2022

Duke

-

Away

2/2/2022

Florida State

-

Home

2/5/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Away

Boston College Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Saint Louis

L 79-68

Away

12/13/2021

Albany (NY)

L 61-57

Home

1/2/2022

North Carolina

L 91-65

Home

1/8/2022

Pittsburgh

L 69-67

Away

1/12/2022

Georgia Tech

L 81-76

Home

1/15/2022

Clemson

-

Away

1/19/2022

Louisville

-

Away

1/22/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Home

1/24/2022

Wake Forest

-

Away

1/26/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

1/29/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Home

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Boston College at Clemson

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
