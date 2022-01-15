How to Watch Clemson vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clemson senior guard David Collins (13) shoots against Virginia during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum Tuesday, January 4, 2021. Ncaa Mbb Virginia At Clemson

The Boston College Eagles (6-8, 1-3 ACC) will attempt to turn around a five-game losing streak when they visit the Clemson Tigers (10-6, 2-3 ACC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Boston College

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Littlejohn Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Clemson vs. Boston College

The Tigers average 73.1 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 65.6 the Eagles give up.

The Eagles score an average of 67.7 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 66.3 the Tigers give up.

The Tigers are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Eagles allow to opponents.

The Eagles' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 14.6 points per game to go with 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

David Collins leads Clemson in rebounding, averaging 7.1 per game, while Nick Honor leads the team in assists, distributing an average of three in each contest.

Al-Amir Dawes leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Collins is Clemson's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Hall leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Boston College Players to Watch

Makai Ashton-Langford's points (11.8 per game) and assists (3.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Eagles' leaderboards.

T.J. Bickerstaff is at the top of the Boston College rebounding leaderboard with 7.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 8.5 points and tacks on 1.1 assists per game.

Jaeden Zackery hits 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Eagles.

Zackery (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston College while Quinten Post (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Clemson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 South Carolina W 70-56 Home 12/22/2021 Virginia W 67-50 Away 1/4/2022 Virginia L 75-65 Home 1/8/2022 NC State W 70-65 Away 1/12/2022 Notre Dame L 72-56 Away 1/15/2022 Boston College - Home 1/18/2022 Syracuse - Away 1/22/2022 Pittsburgh - Home 1/25/2022 Duke - Away 2/2/2022 Florida State - Home 2/5/2022 Georgia Tech - Away

Boston College Schedule