Clemson vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

The Clemson Tigers (13-15, 5-12 ACC) will look to stop a six-game road slide when they square off against the Boston College Eagles (11-16, 6-11 ACC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Clemson

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ACCN

Arena: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Favorite Spread Total Boston College -1 135.5 points

Key Stats for Boston College vs. Clemson

The Eagles record just three fewer points per game (66.1) than the Tigers give up (69.1).

The Tigers score an average of 72.2 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 67.4 the Eagles give up to opponents.

This season, the Eagles have a 41.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 43% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.

Boston College Players to Watch

DeMarr Langford Jr. puts up 11.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 45.8% from the floor.

Jaeden Zackery is averaging 10.1 points, 2.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

James Karnik averages 9.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Quinten Post is posting 9.3 points, 0.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Clemson Players to Watch