Clemson vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Clemson vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Clemson Tigers (13-15, 5-12 ACC) will look to stop a six-game road slide when they square off against the Boston College Eagles (11-16, 6-11 ACC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Boston College vs. Clemson
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Silvio O. Conte Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Boston College
-1
135.5 points
Key Stats for Boston College vs. Clemson
- The Eagles record just three fewer points per game (66.1) than the Tigers give up (69.1).
- The Tigers score an average of 72.2 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 67.4 the Eagles give up to opponents.
- This season, the Eagles have a 41.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 43% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.
Boston College Players to Watch
- DeMarr Langford Jr. puts up 11.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 45.8% from the floor.
- Jaeden Zackery is averaging 10.1 points, 2.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.
- James Karnik averages 9.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Quinten Post is posting 9.3 points, 0.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall is averaging team highs in points (15.5 per game) and assists (1.6). And he is contributing 5.7 rebounds, making 48.9% of his shots from the field.
- David Collins is the Tigers' top rebounder (7 per game), and he produces 10 points and 2.5 assists.
- Al-Amir Dawes is posting 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 40.6% of his shots from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.
- Hunter Tyson is posting 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 46.7% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.
- Nick Honor leads the Tigers in assists (2.6 per game), and puts up 7.7 points and 1.4 rebounds. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Clemson at Boston College
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)