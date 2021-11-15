Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    How to Watch Clemson vs. Bryant: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Clyde Trapp (0) shoots the ball over Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Caleb McConnell (22) during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Clemson Tigers (0-0) square off against the Bryant Bulldogs (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Clemson vs. Bryant

    Key Stats for Clemson vs. Bryant

    • Last year, the Tigers scored 64.9 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 75.6 the Bulldogs allowed.
    • The Bulldogs averaged 21.9 more points per game last year (83.8) than the Tigers gave up (61.9).
    • The Tigers shot 42.5% from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
    • The Bulldogs shot at a 46.5% clip from the field last season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.

    Clemson Players to Watch

    • Aamir Simms put up 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season.
    • Al-Amir Dawes knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Nick Honor averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Simms compiled 0.7 rejections per contest.

    Bryant Players to Watch

    • Peter Kiss put up 16.6 points per game last season to go with 6.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
    • Hall Elisias averaged 7.6 boards per game and Michael Green III dished out 3.5 assists per game.
    • Chris Childs hit an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Kiss and Elisias were defensive standouts last season, with Kiss averaging 1.9 steals per game and Elisias collecting 2.2 blocks per contest.

    Clemson Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Presbyterian

    W 64-53

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Wofford

    W 76-68

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Bryant

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Temple

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Charleston Southern

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Drake

    -

    Home

    Bryant Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Fisher

    W 122-54

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Rhode Island

    L 83-64

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Bethune-Cookman

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Brown

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Dartmouth

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Houston

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Bryant at Clemson

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

