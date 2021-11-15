Publish date:
How to Watch Clemson vs. Bryant: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Clemson Tigers (0-0) square off against the Bryant Bulldogs (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Clemson vs. Bryant
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Clemson vs. Bryant
- Last year, the Tigers scored 64.9 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 75.6 the Bulldogs allowed.
- The Bulldogs averaged 21.9 more points per game last year (83.8) than the Tigers gave up (61.9).
- The Tigers shot 42.5% from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- The Bulldogs shot at a 46.5% clip from the field last season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.
Clemson Players to Watch
- Aamir Simms put up 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season.
- Al-Amir Dawes knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Nick Honor averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Simms compiled 0.7 rejections per contest.
Bryant Players to Watch
- Peter Kiss put up 16.6 points per game last season to go with 6.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
- Hall Elisias averaged 7.6 boards per game and Michael Green III dished out 3.5 assists per game.
- Chris Childs hit an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Kiss and Elisias were defensive standouts last season, with Kiss averaging 1.9 steals per game and Elisias collecting 2.2 blocks per contest.
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Presbyterian
W 64-53
Home
11/12/2021
Wofford
W 76-68
Home
11/15/2021
Bryant
-
Home
11/18/2021
Temple
-
Away
11/26/2021
Charleston Southern
-
Home
11/30/2021
Rutgers
-
Away
12/4/2021
Miami
-
Away
12/11/2021
Drake
-
Home
Bryant Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Fisher
W 122-54
Home
11/12/2021
Rhode Island
L 83-64
Away
11/15/2021
Clemson
-
Away
11/20/2021
Bethune-Cookman
-
Home
11/26/2021
Brown
-
Away
11/28/2021
Dartmouth
-
Home
12/3/2021
Houston
-
Away
12/5/2021
Cincinnati
-
Away
How To Watch
November
15
2021
Bryant at Clemson
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)