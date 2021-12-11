Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Clemson vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 4, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Sam Waardenburg (21) shoots the basketball against Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall (24) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Drake Bulldogs (6-3) hope to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Clemson Tigers (5-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Littlejohn Coliseum.

    How to Watch Clemson vs. Drake

    Key Stats for Clemson vs. Drake

    • The 73.6 points per game the Tigers average are 7.8 more points than the Bulldogs give up (65.8).
    • The Bulldogs put up an average of 75.3 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 65.1 the Tigers allow to opponents.
    • The Tigers make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
    • The Bulldogs have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

    Clemson Players to Watch

    • PJ Hall leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 13.9 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
    • Clemson's leading rebounder is David Collins averaging 6.3 boards per game and its best passer is Nick Honor and his 3.7 assists per game.
    • The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Al-Amir Dawes, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
    • The Clemson steals leader is Collins, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Hall, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Drake Players to Watch

    • Tucker DeVries racks up 13.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bulldogs.
    • Garrett Sturtz has a stat line of 6.7 rebounds, 9.0 points and 1.0 assist per game for Drake to take the top rebound spot on the team. Roman Penn has the top spot for assists with 4.0 per game, adding 9.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per outing.
    • DeVries is reliable from distance and leads the Bulldogs with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Drake's leader in steals is Sturtz with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is DeVries with 0.8 per game.

    Clemson Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    L 68-65

    Home

    11/21/2021

    West Virginia

    L 66-59

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Charleston Southern

    W 91-59

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Rutgers

    L 74-64

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Miami

    L 80-75

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Drake

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Miami (OH)

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Duke

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Virginia

    -

    Home

    Drake Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Alabama

    L 80-71

    Home

    11/28/2021

    North Texas

    L 57-54

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Valparaiso

    W 73-66

    Home

    12/5/2021

    St. Thomas

    W 74-64

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Omaha

    W 78-70

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Jackson State

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Chicago State

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Saint Louis

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Mount Marty

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Missouri State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Drake at Clemson

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

