How to Watch Clemson vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Drake Bulldogs (6-3) hope to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Clemson Tigers (5-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Littlejohn Coliseum.
How to Watch Clemson vs. Drake
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Clemson vs. Drake
- The 73.6 points per game the Tigers average are 7.8 more points than the Bulldogs give up (65.8).
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 75.3 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 65.1 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 13.9 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
- Clemson's leading rebounder is David Collins averaging 6.3 boards per game and its best passer is Nick Honor and his 3.7 assists per game.
- The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Al-Amir Dawes, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
- The Clemson steals leader is Collins, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Hall, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Drake Players to Watch
- Tucker DeVries racks up 13.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bulldogs.
- Garrett Sturtz has a stat line of 6.7 rebounds, 9.0 points and 1.0 assist per game for Drake to take the top rebound spot on the team. Roman Penn has the top spot for assists with 4.0 per game, adding 9.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per outing.
- DeVries is reliable from distance and leads the Bulldogs with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Drake's leader in steals is Sturtz with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is DeVries with 0.8 per game.
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Saint Bonaventure
L 68-65
Home
11/21/2021
West Virginia
L 66-59
Away
11/26/2021
Charleston Southern
W 91-59
Home
11/30/2021
Rutgers
L 74-64
Away
12/4/2021
Miami
L 80-75
Away
12/11/2021
Drake
-
Home
12/14/2021
Miami (OH)
-
Home
12/18/2021
South Carolina
-
Home
12/22/2021
Virginia
-
Away
12/29/2021
Duke
-
Home
1/4/2022
Virginia
-
Home
Drake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Alabama
L 80-71
Home
11/28/2021
North Texas
L 57-54
Home
12/2/2021
Valparaiso
W 73-66
Home
12/5/2021
St. Thomas
W 74-64
Home
12/8/2021
Omaha
W 78-70
Away
12/11/2021
Clemson
-
Away
12/16/2021
Jackson State
-
Home
12/19/2021
Chicago State
-
Home
12/22/2021
Saint Louis
-
Away
12/28/2021
Mount Marty
-
Home
1/2/2022
Missouri State
-
Away