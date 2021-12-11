Dec 4, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Sam Waardenburg (21) shoots the basketball against Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall (24) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Drake Bulldogs (6-3) hope to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Clemson Tigers (5-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Littlejohn Coliseum.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Drake

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ACCN

Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Key Stats for Clemson vs. Drake

The 73.6 points per game the Tigers average are 7.8 more points than the Bulldogs give up (65.8).

The Bulldogs put up an average of 75.3 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 65.1 the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

The Bulldogs have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 13.9 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Clemson's leading rebounder is David Collins averaging 6.3 boards per game and its best passer is Nick Honor and his 3.7 assists per game.

The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Al-Amir Dawes, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

The Clemson steals leader is Collins, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Hall, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Drake Players to Watch

Tucker DeVries racks up 13.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bulldogs.

Garrett Sturtz has a stat line of 6.7 rebounds, 9.0 points and 1.0 assist per game for Drake to take the top rebound spot on the team. Roman Penn has the top spot for assists with 4.0 per game, adding 9.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per outing.

DeVries is reliable from distance and leads the Bulldogs with 2.4 made threes per game.

Drake's leader in steals is Sturtz with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is DeVries with 0.8 per game.

Clemson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/19/2021 Saint Bonaventure L 68-65 Home 11/21/2021 West Virginia L 66-59 Away 11/26/2021 Charleston Southern W 91-59 Home 11/30/2021 Rutgers L 74-64 Away 12/4/2021 Miami L 80-75 Away 12/11/2021 Drake - Home 12/14/2021 Miami (OH) - Home 12/18/2021 South Carolina - Home 12/22/2021 Virginia - Away 12/29/2021 Duke - Home 1/4/2022 Virginia - Home

Drake Schedule