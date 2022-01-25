How to Watch Clemson vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) shoots over Syracuse Orange forward Jimmy Boeheim (0) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (15-3, 5-2 ACC) are at home in ACC play against the Clemson Tigers (11-8, 3-5 ACC) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Duke vs. Clemson

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Duke -11.5 145.5 points

Key Stats for Duke vs. Clemson

The Blue Devils record 15.8 more points per game (82.6) than the Tigers allow (66.8).

The Tigers score 7.6 more points per game (73.2) than the Blue Devils give up to opponents (65.6).

The Blue Devils make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

The Tigers are shooting 46.7% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 40.4% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.

Duke Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero leads the Blue Devils with 17.9 points per game and 8.0 rebounds, while also putting up 2.7 assists.

Wendell Moore posts a team-high 4.8 assists per game. He is also posting 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds, shooting 55.3% from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mark Williams averages 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 3.2 blocked shots (eighth in the nation).

Trevor Keels is putting up 11.3 points, 2.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Jeremy Roach averages 8.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Clemson Players to Watch