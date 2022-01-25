Skip to main content

How to Watch Clemson vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) shoots over Syracuse Orange forward Jimmy Boeheim (0) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (15-3, 5-2 ACC) are at home in ACC play against the Clemson Tigers (11-8, 3-5 ACC) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Duke vs. Clemson

Duke vs Clemson Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Duke

-11.5

145.5 points

Key Stats for Duke vs. Clemson

  • The Blue Devils record 15.8 more points per game (82.6) than the Tigers allow (66.8).
  • The Tigers score 7.6 more points per game (73.2) than the Blue Devils give up to opponents (65.6).
  • The Blue Devils make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
  • The Tigers are shooting 46.7% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 40.4% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.

Duke Players to Watch

  • Paolo Banchero leads the Blue Devils with 17.9 points per game and 8.0 rebounds, while also putting up 2.7 assists.
  • Wendell Moore posts a team-high 4.8 assists per game. He is also posting 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds, shooting 55.3% from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Mark Williams averages 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 3.2 blocked shots (eighth in the nation).
  • Trevor Keels is putting up 11.3 points, 2.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
  • Jeremy Roach averages 8.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Clemson Players to Watch

  • PJ Hall is putting up a team-high 14.8 points per contest. And he is delivering 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists, making 49.3% of his shots from the floor.
  • David Collins paces the Tigers in rebounding (6.8 per game), and puts up 11.5 points and 2.4 assists. He also averages 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Hunter Tyson is averaging 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.
  • Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 11.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 41.7% of his shots from the field and 41.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.
  • Nick Honor is the Tigers' top assist man (2.9 per game), and he posts 8.4 points and 1.6 rebounds.

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Clemson at Duke

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
