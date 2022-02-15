Skip to main content

How to Watch Clemson at Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clemson visits conference rival Florida State on Tuesday night as both teams look to snap long losing streaks.

On Saturday, Clemson dropped its fourth straight game when Notre Dame came to town and beat them 76-61. It was the Tigers' third straight home game, but they lost all three.

How to Watch Clemson at Florida State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Clemson at Florida State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The losing streak has dropped them to 4-10 in the ACC and their overall record to 12-13. It is the first time all year the Tigers have been under .500.

Tuesday they start a two-game road trip against a Florida State team that has lost six straight.

On Saturday, the Seminoles' slide continued when they were outscored by 38 in the first half of their 94-74 loss at North Carolina.

Florida State scored just one point in the first nine minutes and could never recover in what would turn out to be its sixth straight loss.

The Seminoles are now just 6-8 in a conference that they led just three weeks ago.

Now, they are desperate to get a win as they look to try and make a late push to get back in the conversation for an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
15
2022

Clemson at Florida State in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

