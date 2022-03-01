Feb 26, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) looks to shoot as Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-18, 4-14 ACC) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Clemson Tigers (14-15, 6-12 ACC) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Key Stats for Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

The Tigers score 72.1 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 70.1 the Yellow Jackets allow.

The Yellow Jackets' 68.1 points per game are just 0.7 fewer points than the 68.8 the Tigers give up to opponents.

This season, the Tigers have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents have made.

The Yellow Jackets are shooting 43.6% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 42.8% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 15.5 points per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Clemson's leading rebounder is David Collins averaging 7.1 boards per game and its best passer is Nick Honor and his 2.6 assists per game.

Al-Amir Dawes leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Collins is Clemson's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Hall leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Michael Devoe scores 18.1 points and tacks on 3.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Yellow Jackets' leaderboards in those statistics.

Jordan Usher's stat line of 6.6 rebounds, 14.3 points and 2.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard.

Devoe is consistent from distance and leads the Yellow Jackets with 2.3 made threes per game.

Georgia Tech's leader in steals is Usher with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Rodney Howard with 0.8 per game.

Clemson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 Notre Dame L 76-61 Home 2/15/2022 Florida State L 81-80 Away 2/19/2022 Louisville L 70-61 Away 2/23/2022 Wake Forest W 80-69 Home 2/26/2022 Boston College W 70-60 Away 3/2/2022 Georgia Tech - Home 3/5/2022 Virginia Tech - Home

Georgia Tech Schedule