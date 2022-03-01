How to Watch Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-18, 4-14 ACC) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Clemson Tigers (14-15, 6-12 ACC) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Clemson vs. Georgia Tech
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Clemson vs. Georgia Tech
- The Tigers score 72.1 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 70.1 the Yellow Jackets allow.
- The Yellow Jackets' 68.1 points per game are just 0.7 fewer points than the 68.8 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- This season, the Tigers have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents have made.
- The Yellow Jackets are shooting 43.6% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 42.8% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 15.5 points per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
- Clemson's leading rebounder is David Collins averaging 7.1 boards per game and its best passer is Nick Honor and his 2.6 assists per game.
- Al-Amir Dawes leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Collins is Clemson's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Hall leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Michael Devoe scores 18.1 points and tacks on 3.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Yellow Jackets' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jordan Usher's stat line of 6.6 rebounds, 14.3 points and 2.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Georgia Tech rebounding leaderboard.
- Devoe is consistent from distance and leads the Yellow Jackets with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Georgia Tech's leader in steals is Usher with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Rodney Howard with 0.8 per game.
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Notre Dame
L 76-61
Home
2/15/2022
Florida State
L 81-80
Away
2/19/2022
Louisville
L 70-61
Away
2/23/2022
Wake Forest
W 80-69
Home
2/26/2022
Boston College
W 70-60
Away
3/2/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Home
3/5/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
NC State
L 76-61
Home
2/19/2022
Pittsburgh
W 68-62
Away
2/21/2022
Syracuse
L 74-73
Away
2/23/2022
Virginia Tech
L 62-58
Home
2/26/2022
Notre Dame
L 90-56
Away
3/2/2022
Clemson
-
Away
3/5/2022
Boston College
-
Home
How To Watch
March
2
2022
Georgia Tech at Clemson
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
