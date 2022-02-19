Clemson vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Clemson vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 29, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Duke defeated Louisville 74-65. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers (12-14, 4-11 ACC) take a five-game losing streak into a road matchup with the Louisville Cardinals (11-14, 5-10 ACC), who have lost seven straight. The contest tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Clemson

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Clemson -1 136 points

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Clemson

The Tigers put up 72.3 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 69.7 the Cardinals give up.

The Cardinals' 68.2 points per game are only 0.9 fewer points than the 69.1 the Tigers give up to opponents.

The Tigers make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall is tops on the Tigers at 16 points per game, while also posting 1.6 assists and 6 rebounds.

David Collins registers a team-best 6.9 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's posting 10.4 points and 2.4 assists, shooting 52.3% from the floor.

Al-Amir Dawes is putting up 10.9 points, 2.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Hunter Tyson posts 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nick Honor averages a team-high 2.7 assists per contest. He is also putting up 7.7 points and 1.5 rebounds, shooting 38.3% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Louisville Players to Watch