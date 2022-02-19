Clemson vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Clemson vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 29, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Duke defeated Louisville 74-65. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers (12-14, 4-11 ACC) take a five-game losing streak into a road matchup with the Louisville Cardinals (11-14, 5-10 ACC), who have lost seven straight. The contest tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Clemson

Clemson vs Louisville Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Clemson

-1

136 points

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Clemson

  • The Tigers put up 72.3 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 69.7 the Cardinals give up.
  • The Cardinals' 68.2 points per game are only 0.9 fewer points than the 69.1 the Tigers give up to opponents.
  • The Tigers make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Clemson Players to Watch

  • PJ Hall is tops on the Tigers at 16 points per game, while also posting 1.6 assists and 6 rebounds.
  • David Collins registers a team-best 6.9 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's posting 10.4 points and 2.4 assists, shooting 52.3% from the floor.
  • Al-Amir Dawes is putting up 10.9 points, 2.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.
  • Hunter Tyson posts 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Nick Honor averages a team-high 2.7 assists per contest. He is also putting up 7.7 points and 1.5 rebounds, shooting 38.3% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Louisville Players to Watch

  • Malik Williams is averaging team highs in points (9.5 per game) and rebounds (8.2). And he is producing 1 assists, making 47.2% of his shots from the floor.
  • Jarrod West is the Cardinals' top assist man (3 per game), and he posts 6 points and 2.6 rebounds.
  • The Cardinals get 8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Dre Davis.
  • Noah Locke is putting up a team-high 9.5 points per game. And he is producing 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists, making 34.9% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.
  • Jae'Lyn Withers is posting 5.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 41.8% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Clemson at Louisville

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
3:00
PM/EST
