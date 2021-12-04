Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Clemson at Miami in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Clemson looks to bounce back from its loss to Rutgers when it travels to Miami to open ACC play on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    Clemson came up short against Rutgers on Tuesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Tigers trailed by eight at halftime, and despite getting it to within one halfway through the second half, they could never get the lead. The Scarlet Knights pulled away for the 10-point win.

    How to Watch Clemson at Miami in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (Local)

    Live stream the Clemson at Miami game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss was Clemson's third in its last four games after it  won its first four games of the year. The Tigers are now just 5-3 as they open ACC play at Miami on Saturday.

    Miami welcomes the Tigers to town after beating Penn State by five on Wednesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. It was a close game but one the Hurricanes were able to pull away in.

    The win improved their record to 5-3 on the year and helped them bounce back from a loss to Alabama on Sunday.

    This should be a great game between two good teams that are looking to make some noise in a loaded ACC.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

