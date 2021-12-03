Clemson vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Clemson vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 30, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall (24) drives to the basket as Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ralph Gonzales-Agee (35) defends during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    ACC foes meet when the Miami Hurricanes (5-3, 0-0 ACC) host the Clemson Tigers (5-3, 0-0 ACC) at Watsco Center, tipping off at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

    How to Watch Miami vs. Clemson

    Key Stats for Miami vs. Clemson

    • The 72.0 points per game the Hurricanes record are 8.7 more points than the Tigers give up (63.3).
    • The Tigers put up an average of 73.4 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 72.5 the Hurricanes allow.
    • This season, the Hurricanes have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% higher than the 38.5% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.
    • The Tigers' 48.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have given up to their opponents (46.5%).

    Miami Players to Watch

    • Kameron McGusty averages 16.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.8 assists, shooting 47.1% from the field and 30.0% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Isaiah Wong is posting 15.1 points, 1.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
    • Charlie Moore is tops on his squad in assists per game (2.8), and also posts 10.9 points and 1.8 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Sam Waardenburg puts up 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Jordan Miller posts 5.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

    Clemson Players to Watch

    • PJ Hall is averaging a team-best 13.4 points per game. And he is producing 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists, making 55.1% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.
    • Nick Honor is the Tigers' top assist man (4.0 per game), and he contributes 11.8 points and 1.5 rebounds.
    • David Collins is the Tigers' top rebounder (6.0 per game), and he posts 10.4 points and 1.6 assists.
    • Hunter Tyson is putting up 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.
    • Al-Amir Dawes gets the Tigers 11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    Clemson at Miami

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    College Basketball
