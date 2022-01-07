Skip to main content

How to Watch Clemson vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clemson senior guard David Collins (13) shoots against Virginia during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum Tuesday, January 4, 2021. Ncaa Mbb Virginia At Clemson

The NC State Wolf Pack (8-7, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to break a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the Clemson Tigers (9-5, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at PNC Arena. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch NC State vs. Clemson

Key Stats for NC State vs. Clemson

  • The Wolf Pack put up 76.8 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 65.9 the Tigers give up.
  • The Tigers put up only 0.7 fewer points per game (74.5) than the Wolf Pack allow (75.2).
  • The Wolf Pack are shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • The Tigers' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have given up to their opponents (44.8%).

NC State Players to Watch

  • Dereon Seabron is tops on his team in points (19.7), rebounds (9.9) and assists (3.3) per game, shooting 54.4% from the floor. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Jericole Hellems is putting up 14.7 points, 1.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
  • Terquavion Smith is posting 14.6 points, 1.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
  • Cam Hayes posts 9.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 34.0% from the floor.
  • Ebenezer Dowuona posts 3.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.0 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 2.5 blocked shots.

Clemson Players to Watch

  • PJ Hall paces the Tigers in scoring (14.3 points per game) and assists (1.6), and puts up 6.1 rebounds. He also posts 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • David Collins is the Tigers' top rebounder (6.9 per game), and he contributes 11.8 points and 2.1 assists.
  • Hunter Tyson is averaging 12.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 49.6% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
  • Nick Honor is the Tigers' top assist man (3.2 per game), and he produces 9.7 points and 1.9 rebounds.
  • Al-Amir Dawes gets the Tigers 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Clemson at NC State

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
