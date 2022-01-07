How to Watch Clemson vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clemson senior guard David Collins (13) shoots against Virginia during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum Tuesday, January 4, 2021. Ncaa Mbb Virginia At Clemson

The NC State Wolf Pack (8-7, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to break a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the Clemson Tigers (9-5, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at PNC Arena. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch NC State vs. Clemson

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: PNC Arena

PNC Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for NC State vs. Clemson

The Wolf Pack put up 76.8 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 65.9 the Tigers give up.

The Tigers put up only 0.7 fewer points per game (74.5) than the Wolf Pack allow (75.2).

The Wolf Pack are shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have given up to their opponents (44.8%).

NC State Players to Watch

Dereon Seabron is tops on his team in points (19.7), rebounds (9.9) and assists (3.3) per game, shooting 54.4% from the floor. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Jericole Hellems is putting up 14.7 points, 1.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Terquavion Smith is posting 14.6 points, 1.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Cam Hayes posts 9.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 34.0% from the floor.

Ebenezer Dowuona posts 3.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.0 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 2.5 blocked shots.

Clemson Players to Watch