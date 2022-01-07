How to Watch Clemson vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NC State Wolf Pack (8-7, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to break a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the Clemson Tigers (9-5, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at PNC Arena. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch NC State vs. Clemson
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: PNC Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for NC State vs. Clemson
- The Wolf Pack put up 76.8 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 65.9 the Tigers give up.
- The Tigers put up only 0.7 fewer points per game (74.5) than the Wolf Pack allow (75.2).
- The Wolf Pack are shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have given up to their opponents (44.8%).
NC State Players to Watch
- Dereon Seabron is tops on his team in points (19.7), rebounds (9.9) and assists (3.3) per game, shooting 54.4% from the floor. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Jericole Hellems is putting up 14.7 points, 1.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
- Terquavion Smith is posting 14.6 points, 1.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
- Cam Hayes posts 9.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 34.0% from the floor.
- Ebenezer Dowuona posts 3.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.0 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 2.5 blocked shots.
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall paces the Tigers in scoring (14.3 points per game) and assists (1.6), and puts up 6.1 rebounds. He also posts 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- David Collins is the Tigers' top rebounder (6.9 per game), and he contributes 11.8 points and 2.1 assists.
- Hunter Tyson is averaging 12.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 49.6% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- Nick Honor is the Tigers' top assist man (3.2 per game), and he produces 9.7 points and 1.9 rebounds.
- Al-Amir Dawes gets the Tigers 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
8
2022
Clemson at NC State
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)