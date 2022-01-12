How to Watch Clemson vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots over Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-5, 0-0 ACC) will host the Clemson Tigers (10-5, 0-0 ACC) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Clemson

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Purcell Pavilion

Purcell Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Notre Dame -2.5 137.5 points

Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Clemson

The Fighting Irish record only 4.9 more points per game (70.8) than the Tigers give up (65.9).

The Tigers score 8.1 more points per game (74.2) than the Fighting Irish allow (66.1).

The Fighting Irish make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).

The Tigers are shooting 47.4% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 43.8% the Fighting Irish's opponents have shot this season.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Dane Goodwin puts up 15.0 points and 1.2 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 5.4 rebounds, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 43.3% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Paul Atkinson is posting 11.7 points, 1.6 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Blake Wesley puts up 14.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.2% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Nate Laszewski paces the Fighting Irish at 7.4 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.7 assists and 8.1 points.

Cormac Ryan is averaging 8.6 points, 1.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Clemson Players to Watch