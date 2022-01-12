How to Watch Clemson vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-5, 0-0 ACC) will host the Clemson Tigers (10-5, 0-0 ACC) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Clemson
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Purcell Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Notre Dame
-2.5
137.5 points
Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Clemson
- The Fighting Irish record only 4.9 more points per game (70.8) than the Tigers give up (65.9).
- The Tigers score 8.1 more points per game (74.2) than the Fighting Irish allow (66.1).
- The Fighting Irish make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.0%).
- The Tigers are shooting 47.4% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 43.8% the Fighting Irish's opponents have shot this season.
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Dane Goodwin puts up 15.0 points and 1.2 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 5.4 rebounds, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 43.3% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Paul Atkinson is posting 11.7 points, 1.6 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game.
- Blake Wesley puts up 14.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.2% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Nate Laszewski paces the Fighting Irish at 7.4 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.7 assists and 8.1 points.
- Cormac Ryan is averaging 8.6 points, 1.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall is posting team highs in points (14.7 per game) and assists (1.5). And he is producing 6.0 rebounds, making 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per contest.
- David Collins tops the Tigers in rebounding (7.2 per game), and averages 11.3 points and 2.1 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Hunter Tyson gets the Tigers 11.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Al-Amir Dawes is posting 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 41.2% of his shots from the field and 42.4% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.
- Nick Honor is posting a team-leading 3.1 assists per game. And he is producing 9.6 points and 1.8 rebounds, making 42.7% of his shots from the field and 40.0% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.
