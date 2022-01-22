Skip to main content

How to Watch Clemson vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall (24) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 22, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall (24) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers (7-11, 2-5 ACC) will visit the Clemson Tigers (10-8, 2-5 ACC) after losing four straight road games. The contest starts at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Pittsburgh

Key Stats for Clemson vs. Pittsburgh

  • The 73.1 points per game the Tigers score are 8.1 more points than the Panthers give up (65.0).
  • The Panthers put up an average of 62.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 67.8 the Tigers give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Tigers have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Panthers' opponents have made.

Clemson Players to Watch

  • PJ Hall leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 14.7 points per game to go with 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
  • David Collins is Clemson's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.8 per game, while Nick Honor is its best passer, averaging 3.0 assists in each contest.
  • Al-Amir Dawes makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
  • Collins and Hall lead Clemson on the defensive end, with Collins leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Hall in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

  • John Hugley puts up 15.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Panthers, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Femi Odukale dishes out more assists than any other Pittsburgh teammate with 3.4 per game. He also scores 11.8 points and grabs 3.7 rebounds per game.
  • Mouhamadou Gueye makes 1.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Panthers.
  • Pittsburgh's leader in steals is Hugley with 0.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gueye with 1.7 per game.

Clemson Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Virginia

L 75-65

Home

1/8/2022

NC State

W 70-65

Away

1/12/2022

Notre Dame

L 72-56

Away

1/15/2022

Boston College

L 70-68

Home

1/18/2022

Syracuse

L 91-78

Away

1/22/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Home

1/25/2022

Duke

-

Away

2/2/2022

Florida State

-

Home

2/5/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Away

2/8/2022

North Carolina

-

Home

2/10/2022

Duke

-

Home

Pittsburgh Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Louisville

L 75-72

Away

1/8/2022

Boston College

W 69-67

Home

1/11/2022

Syracuse

L 77-61

Away

1/15/2022

Louisville

W 65-53

Home

1/19/2022

Virginia

L 66-61

Home

1/22/2022

Clemson

-

Away

1/25/2022

Syracuse

-

Home

1/29/2022

Boston College

-

Away

2/2/2022

Wake Forest

-

Away

2/5/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Home

2/7/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Away

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Pittsburgh at Clemson

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with forward Alexander Kerfoot (15) and forward William Nylander (88) during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Islanders

50 seconds ago
USATSI_17543945
NHL

How to Watch Coyotes at Rangers

50 seconds ago
USATSI_17530873
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes at Devils

50 seconds ago
USATSI_17538310
NHL

How to Watch Canadiens at Avalanche

50 seconds ago
Jan 7, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) looks on after the St. Louis Blues scored during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Senators at Capitals

50 seconds ago
basketballs
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Maine Celtics

50 seconds ago
USATSI_17368972
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Final Round

50 seconds ago
Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Windy City Bulls at Capital City Go-Go

50 seconds ago
Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Stony Brook at Albany (N.Y.)

50 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy