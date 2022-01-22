How to Watch Clemson vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Panthers (7-11, 2-5 ACC) will visit the Clemson Tigers (10-8, 2-5 ACC) after losing four straight road games. The contest starts at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
How to Watch Clemson vs. Pittsburgh
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum
Key Stats for Clemson vs. Pittsburgh
- The 73.1 points per game the Tigers score are 8.1 more points than the Panthers give up (65.0).
- The Panthers put up an average of 62.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 67.8 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- This season, the Tigers have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Panthers' opponents have made.
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 14.7 points per game to go with 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
- David Collins is Clemson's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.8 per game, while Nick Honor is its best passer, averaging 3.0 assists in each contest.
- Al-Amir Dawes makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- Collins and Hall lead Clemson on the defensive end, with Collins leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Hall in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- John Hugley puts up 15.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Panthers, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Femi Odukale dishes out more assists than any other Pittsburgh teammate with 3.4 per game. He also scores 11.8 points and grabs 3.7 rebounds per game.
- Mouhamadou Gueye makes 1.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Panthers.
- Pittsburgh's leader in steals is Hugley with 0.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gueye with 1.7 per game.
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/4/2022
Virginia
L 75-65
Home
1/8/2022
NC State
W 70-65
Away
1/12/2022
Notre Dame
L 72-56
Away
1/15/2022
Boston College
L 70-68
Home
1/18/2022
Syracuse
L 91-78
Away
1/22/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
1/25/2022
Duke
-
Away
2/2/2022
Florida State
-
Home
2/5/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away
2/8/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
2/10/2022
Duke
-
Home
Pittsburgh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Louisville
L 75-72
Away
1/8/2022
Boston College
W 69-67
Home
1/11/2022
Syracuse
L 77-61
Away
1/15/2022
Louisville
W 65-53
Home
1/19/2022
Virginia
L 66-61
Home
1/22/2022
Clemson
-
Away
1/25/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
1/29/2022
Boston College
-
Away
2/2/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away
2/5/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
2/7/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away