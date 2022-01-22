How to Watch Clemson vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall (24) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers (7-11, 2-5 ACC) will visit the Clemson Tigers (10-8, 2-5 ACC) after losing four straight road games. The contest starts at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Littlejohn Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Clemson vs. Pittsburgh

The 73.1 points per game the Tigers score are 8.1 more points than the Panthers give up (65.0).

The Panthers put up an average of 62.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 67.8 the Tigers give up to opponents.

This season, the Tigers have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Panthers' opponents have made.

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 14.7 points per game to go with 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

David Collins is Clemson's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.8 per game, while Nick Honor is its best passer, averaging 3.0 assists in each contest.

Al-Amir Dawes makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

Collins and Hall lead Clemson on the defensive end, with Collins leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Hall in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

John Hugley puts up 15.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Panthers, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Femi Odukale dishes out more assists than any other Pittsburgh teammate with 3.4 per game. He also scores 11.8 points and grabs 3.7 rebounds per game.

Mouhamadou Gueye makes 1.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Panthers.

Pittsburgh's leader in steals is Hugley with 0.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gueye with 1.7 per game.

Clemson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/4/2022 Virginia L 75-65 Home 1/8/2022 NC State W 70-65 Away 1/12/2022 Notre Dame L 72-56 Away 1/15/2022 Boston College L 70-68 Home 1/18/2022 Syracuse L 91-78 Away 1/22/2022 Pittsburgh - Home 1/25/2022 Duke - Away 2/2/2022 Florida State - Home 2/5/2022 Georgia Tech - Away 2/8/2022 North Carolina - Home 2/10/2022 Duke - Home

Pittsburgh Schedule