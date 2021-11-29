Nov 22, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) shoots the ball over Lafayette Leopards forward Chris Rubayo (44) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Clemson Tigers (5-2) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Clemson

Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center

Louis Brown Athletic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Clemson

The 66.7 points per game the Scarlet Knights score are five more points than the Tigers allow (61.7).

The Tigers score an average of 74.7 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 62.8 the Scarlet Knights allow.

The Scarlet Knights make 40.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).

The Tigers' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.8 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have given up to their opponents (39.6%).

Rutgers Players to Watch

Ron Harper Jr. averages 15 points and 9 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.7 assists, shooting 39.5% from the floor and 30.3% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Clifford Omoruyi puts up 12.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Paul Mulcahy puts up 7.7 points, 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Caleb McConnell averages 3.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 2.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Aundre Hyatt is averaging 6.5 points, 1.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Clemson Players to Watch