Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Clemson vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 22, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) shoots the ball over Lafayette Leopards forward Chris Rubayo (44) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 22, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) shoots the ball over Lafayette Leopards forward Chris Rubayo (44) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

    The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Clemson Tigers (5-2) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Clemson

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Clemson

    • The 66.7 points per game the Scarlet Knights score are five more points than the Tigers allow (61.7).
    • The Tigers score an average of 74.7 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 62.8 the Scarlet Knights allow.
    • The Scarlet Knights make 40.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).
    • The Tigers' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.8 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have given up to their opponents (39.6%).

    Rutgers Players to Watch

    • Ron Harper Jr. averages 15 points and 9 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.7 assists, shooting 39.5% from the floor and 30.3% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Clifford Omoruyi puts up 12.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Paul Mulcahy puts up 7.7 points, 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Caleb McConnell averages 3.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 2.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Aundre Hyatt is averaging 6.5 points, 1.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

    Clemson Players to Watch

    • PJ Hall leads the Tigers in scoring (13.9 points per game) and assists (1.7), and produces 5.4 rebounds. He also averages 0.3 steals and 1 block.
    • Nick Honor paces the Tigers in assists (4.3 per game), and averages 12.4 points and 1.3 rebounds. He also puts up 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Hunter Tyson leads the Tigers in rebounding (5.6 per game), and puts up 11.7 points and 0.9 assists. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • The Tigers receive 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from David Collins.
    • Al-Amir Dawes is posting 12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 48.7% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Clemson at Rutgers

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Syracuse Orange forward Cole Swider (21) looks to shoot as Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) defends during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Syracuse vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UConn vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    9 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) drives past West Virginia Mountaineers forward Dimon Carrigan (5) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    17 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Anaheim, CA, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) shoots against Saint Josephs Hawks guard Cameron Brown (3) during the second half of the Wooden Legacy at Anaheim Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgetown vs. Longwood: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Charlotte vs. Davidson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) scores a basket between Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and forward Richaun Holmes (22) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots between Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and guard Stephen Curry (30) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Memphis Grizzles center Steven Adams (4) defend Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mason Madsen (45) drives on Presbyterian Blue Hose guard Rayshon Harrison (0) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Presbyterian Blue Hose At Cincinnati Bearcats 15
    College Basketball

    Tennessee vs. Presbyterian: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy