How to Watch Clemson vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Clemson Tigers (5-2) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Louis Brown Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Rutgers vs. Clemson
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Clemson
- The 66.7 points per game the Scarlet Knights score are five more points than the Tigers allow (61.7).
- The Tigers score an average of 74.7 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 62.8 the Scarlet Knights allow.
- The Scarlet Knights make 40.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).
- The Tigers' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.8 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights have given up to their opponents (39.6%).
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Ron Harper Jr. averages 15 points and 9 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.7 assists, shooting 39.5% from the floor and 30.3% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Clifford Omoruyi puts up 12.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Paul Mulcahy puts up 7.7 points, 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Caleb McConnell averages 3.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 2.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Aundre Hyatt is averaging 6.5 points, 1.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall leads the Tigers in scoring (13.9 points per game) and assists (1.7), and produces 5.4 rebounds. He also averages 0.3 steals and 1 block.
- Nick Honor paces the Tigers in assists (4.3 per game), and averages 12.4 points and 1.3 rebounds. He also puts up 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Hunter Tyson leads the Tigers in rebounding (5.6 per game), and puts up 11.7 points and 0.9 assists. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Tigers receive 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from David Collins.
- Al-Amir Dawes is posting 12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 48.7% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.
