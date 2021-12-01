Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Clemson at Rutgers in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Clemson travels to Rutgers on Tuesday night on the second day of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
    Author:

    The Clemson men's basketball team heads on the road Tuesday coming off a win against Charleston Southern. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Tigers and has them at 5–2 on the year.

    How to Watch Clemson at Rutgers in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Clemson at Rutgers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Tigers nearly pulled off an upset of St. Bonaventure two weeks ago and then followed it up with a seven-point loss to West Virginia for their only defeats of the year. They were able to get back in the win column with a 91–59 win over the Buccaneers.

    On Tuesday, they will look to get a win for the ACC in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge against a Rutgers team that has lost three straight. 

    The Scarlet Knights started off the season with three straight wins but have stumbled over the last week and a half in losses to DePaul, Lafayette and UMass.

    Each loss has been by three or fewer points, but they just haven't been able to make the plays at the end of the game to get a win.

    On Tuesday night, they will aim to get back on track as they take on the Tigers.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Clemson at Rutgers in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    northwestern basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northwestern at Wake Forest

    6 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Alex O'Connell (5) and guard Trey Alexander (23) and guard Ryan Nembhard (2) react after the win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Dakota State at Creighton

    6 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pepperdine Waves forward Kessler Edwards (15) shoots the ball over Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) and forward Josip Vrankic (13) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Hawaii at Santa Clara

    6 minutes ago
    Boise State
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Louis at Boise State

    6 minutes ago
    Marquette
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Jackson State at Marquette

    6 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Clyde Trapp (0) shoots the ball over Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Caleb McConnell (22) during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Clemson at Rutgers

    6 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fight for the rebound during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) is fouled by Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy