Clemson travels to Rutgers on Tuesday night on the second day of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Clemson men's basketball team heads on the road Tuesday coming off a win against Charleston Southern. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Tigers and has them at 5–2 on the year.

How to Watch Clemson at Rutgers in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 30, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Tigers nearly pulled off an upset of St. Bonaventure two weeks ago and then followed it up with a seven-point loss to West Virginia for their only defeats of the year. They were able to get back in the win column with a 91–59 win over the Buccaneers.

On Tuesday, they will look to get a win for the ACC in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge against a Rutgers team that has lost three straight.

The Scarlet Knights started off the season with three straight wins but have stumbled over the last week and a half in losses to DePaul, Lafayette and UMass.

Each loss has been by three or fewer points, but they just haven't been able to make the plays at the end of the game to get a win.

On Tuesday night, they will aim to get back on track as they take on the Tigers.

