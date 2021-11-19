Publish date:
How to Watch Clemson vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 22 Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-0) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Clemson Tigers (4-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021. The Tigers have won four games in a row.
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: TD Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Clemson vs. Saint Bonaventure
- Last year, the Bonnies averaged 8.1 more points per game (70.0) than the Tigers gave up (61.9).
- The Tigers scored an average of 64.9 points per game last year, only 3.8 more points than the 61.1 the Bonnies gave up to opponents.
- The Bonnies made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- The Tigers shot 42.5% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 38.9% the Bonnies' opponents shot last season.
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Kyle Lofton scored 14.6 points and dished out 5.5 assists per game last season.
- Osun Osunniyi pulled down 9.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.5 points a contest.
- Dominick Welch made 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Lofton averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Osunniyi compiled 2.9 rejections per contest.
Clemson Players to Watch
- Aamir Simms put up 13.4 points, 6.4 boards and 2.7 assists per game last season.
- Al-Amir Dawes hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Nick Honor averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Simms collected 0.7 blocks per contest.
Saint Bonaventure Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Siena
W 75-47
Home
11/14/2021
Canisius
W 69-60
Home
11/18/2021
Boise State
W 67-61
Away
11/19/2021
Clemson
-
Away
11/27/2021
Northern Iowa
-
Home
12/1/2021
Coppin State
-
Home
12/4/2021
Buffalo
-
Home
12/8/2021
Loyola (MD)
-
Home
12/11/2021
UConn
-
Home
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Presbyterian
W 64-53
Home
11/12/2021
Wofford
W 76-68
Home
11/15/2021
Bryant
W 93-70
Home
11/18/2021
Temple
W 75-48
Away
11/19/2021
Saint Bonaventure
-
Home
11/26/2021
Charleston Southern
-
Home
11/30/2021
Rutgers
-
Away
12/4/2021
Miami
-
Away
12/11/2021
Drake
-
Home
12/14/2021
Miami (OH)
-
Home
