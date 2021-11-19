Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-0) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Clemson Tigers (4-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021. The Tigers have won four games in a row.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Saint Bonaventure

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: TD Arena

Key Stats for Clemson vs. Saint Bonaventure

Last year, the Bonnies averaged 8.1 more points per game (70.0) than the Tigers gave up (61.9).

The Tigers scored an average of 64.9 points per game last year, only 3.8 more points than the 61.1 the Bonnies gave up to opponents.

The Bonnies made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

The Tigers shot 42.5% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 38.9% the Bonnies' opponents shot last season.

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

Kyle Lofton scored 14.6 points and dished out 5.5 assists per game last season.

Osun Osunniyi pulled down 9.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.5 points a contest.

Dominick Welch made 2.5 threes per game a season ago.

Lofton averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Osunniyi compiled 2.9 rejections per contest.

Clemson Players to Watch

Aamir Simms put up 13.4 points, 6.4 boards and 2.7 assists per game last season.

Al-Amir Dawes hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Nick Honor averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Simms collected 0.7 blocks per contest.

Saint Bonaventure Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Siena W 75-47 Home 11/14/2021 Canisius W 69-60 Home 11/18/2021 Boise State W 67-61 Away 11/19/2021 Clemson - Away 11/27/2021 Northern Iowa - Home 12/1/2021 Coppin State - Home 12/4/2021 Buffalo - Home 12/8/2021 Loyola (MD) - Home 12/11/2021 UConn - Home

Clemson Schedule