    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Clemson vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 22 Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-0) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Clemson Tigers (4-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021. The Tigers have won four games in a row.

    How to Watch Clemson vs. Saint Bonaventure

    Key Stats for Clemson vs. Saint Bonaventure

    • Last year, the Bonnies averaged 8.1 more points per game (70.0) than the Tigers gave up (61.9).
    • The Tigers scored an average of 64.9 points per game last year, only 3.8 more points than the 61.1 the Bonnies gave up to opponents.
    • The Bonnies made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
    • The Tigers shot 42.5% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 38.9% the Bonnies' opponents shot last season.

    Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

    • Kyle Lofton scored 14.6 points and dished out 5.5 assists per game last season.
    • Osun Osunniyi pulled down 9.5 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.5 points a contest.
    • Dominick Welch made 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Lofton averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Osunniyi compiled 2.9 rejections per contest.

    Clemson Players to Watch

    • Aamir Simms put up 13.4 points, 6.4 boards and 2.7 assists per game last season.
    • Al-Amir Dawes hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Nick Honor averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Simms collected 0.7 blocks per contest.

    Saint Bonaventure Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Siena

    W 75-47

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Canisius

    W 69-60

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Boise State

    W 67-61

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Northern Iowa

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Coppin State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Loyola (MD)

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    UConn

    -

    Home

    Clemson Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Presbyterian

    W 64-53

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Wofford

    W 76-68

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Bryant

    W 93-70

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Temple

    W 75-48

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Charleston Southern

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Drake

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Miami (OH)

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Charleston Classic: Clemson vs. St. Bonaventure

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    2:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

