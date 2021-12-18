Clemson vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

How to Watch Clemson vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Clemson Tigers (7-4) will look to extend a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-2) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Clemson vs. South Carolina
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Clemson vs. South Carolina
- The 76.5 points per game the Tigers score are 11.7 more points than the Gamecocks give up (64.8).
- The Gamecocks average 6.8 more points per game (74.3) than the Tigers give up to opponents (67.5).
- The Tigers are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 11.5 percentage points higher than the 37.3% the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
- The Gamecocks' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
Clemson Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Tigers this season is PJ Hall, who averages 14.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
- David Collins leads Clemson in rebounding, averaging 6.8 per game, while Nick Honor leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.4 in each contest.
- Al-Amir Dawes makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- Collins and Hall lead Clemson on the defensive end, with Collins leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Hall in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- The Gamecocks' Erik Stevenson puts up enough points (10.8 per game) and assists (2.4 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Wildens Leveque's stat line of 6.2 rebounds, 10.5 points and 0.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the South Carolina rebounding leaderboard.
- James Reese is the most prolific from deep for the Gamecocks, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- South Carolina's leader in steals is Stevenson with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Keyshawn Bryant with 0.9 per game.
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Charleston Southern
W 91-59
Home
11/30/2021
Rutgers
L 74-64
Away
12/4/2021
Miami
L 80-75
Away
12/11/2021
Drake
W 90-80
Home
12/14/2021
Miami (OH)
W 89-76
Home
12/18/2021
South Carolina
-
Home
12/22/2021
Virginia
-
Away
12/29/2021
Duke
-
Home
1/4/2022
Virginia
-
Home
1/8/2022
NC State
-
Away
1/12/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Rider
W 65-58
Home
12/1/2021
Coastal Carolina
L 80-56
Away
12/5/2021
Georgetown
W 80-67
Home
12/12/2021
Florida State
W 66-65
Home
12/14/2021
Allen
W 110-51
Home
12/18/2021
Clemson
-
Away
12/22/2021
Army
-
Home
12/29/2021
South Carolina State
-
Home
1/4/2022
Auburn
-
Home
1/8/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Away
1/11/2022
Tennessee
-
Away