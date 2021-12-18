Clemson vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Nov 28, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) celebrates a three pointer against the Rider Broncs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers (7-4) will look to extend a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-2) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Clemson vs. South Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Littlejohn Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Clemson vs. South Carolina

The 76.5 points per game the Tigers score are 11.7 more points than the Gamecocks give up (64.8).

The Gamecocks average 6.8 more points per game (74.3) than the Tigers give up to opponents (67.5).

The Tigers are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 11.5 percentage points higher than the 37.3% the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

The Gamecocks' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

Clemson Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Tigers this season is PJ Hall, who averages 14.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

David Collins leads Clemson in rebounding, averaging 6.8 per game, while Nick Honor leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.4 in each contest.

Al-Amir Dawes makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Collins and Hall lead Clemson on the defensive end, with Collins leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Hall in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

South Carolina Players to Watch

The Gamecocks' Erik Stevenson puts up enough points (10.8 per game) and assists (2.4 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Wildens Leveque's stat line of 6.2 rebounds, 10.5 points and 0.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the South Carolina rebounding leaderboard.

James Reese is the most prolific from deep for the Gamecocks, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

South Carolina's leader in steals is Stevenson with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Keyshawn Bryant with 0.9 per game.

Clemson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/26/2021 Charleston Southern W 91-59 Home 11/30/2021 Rutgers L 74-64 Away 12/4/2021 Miami L 80-75 Away 12/11/2021 Drake W 90-80 Home 12/14/2021 Miami (OH) W 89-76 Home 12/18/2021 South Carolina - Home 12/22/2021 Virginia - Away 12/29/2021 Duke - Home 1/4/2022 Virginia - Home 1/8/2022 NC State - Away 1/12/2022 Notre Dame - Away

South Carolina Schedule