Clemson vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Clemson vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 28, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) celebrates a three pointer against the Rider Broncs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

    The Clemson Tigers (7-4) will look to extend a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-2) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Clemson vs. South Carolina

    Key Stats for Clemson vs. South Carolina

    • The 76.5 points per game the Tigers score are 11.7 more points than the Gamecocks give up (64.8).
    • The Gamecocks average 6.8 more points per game (74.3) than the Tigers give up to opponents (67.5).
    • The Tigers are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 11.5 percentage points higher than the 37.3% the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
    • The Gamecocks' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

    Clemson Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Tigers this season is PJ Hall, who averages 14.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
    • David Collins leads Clemson in rebounding, averaging 6.8 per game, while Nick Honor leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.4 in each contest.
    • Al-Amir Dawes makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • Collins and Hall lead Clemson on the defensive end, with Collins leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Hall in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    South Carolina Players to Watch

    • The Gamecocks' Erik Stevenson puts up enough points (10.8 per game) and assists (2.4 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
    • Wildens Leveque's stat line of 6.2 rebounds, 10.5 points and 0.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the South Carolina rebounding leaderboard.
    • James Reese is the most prolific from deep for the Gamecocks, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
    • South Carolina's leader in steals is Stevenson with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Keyshawn Bryant with 0.9 per game.

    Clemson Schedule

    11/26/2021

    Charleston Southern

    W 91-59

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Rutgers

    L 74-64

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Miami

    L 80-75

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Drake

    W 90-80

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Miami (OH)

    W 89-76

    Home

    12/18/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Duke

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Virginia

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    NC State

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    South Carolina Schedule

    11/28/2021

    Rider

    W 65-58

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Coastal Carolina

    L 80-56

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Georgetown

    W 80-67

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Florida State

    W 66-65

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Allen

    W 110-51

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Army

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    South Carolina State

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Auburn

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    South Carolina at Clemson

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

