How to Watch Clemson vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clemson senior guard David Collins (13) shoots against Virginia during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum Tuesday, January 4, 2021. Ncaa Mbb Virginia At Clemson

The Syracuse Orange (8-9, 2-4 ACC) are at home in ACC play against the Clemson Tigers (10-7, 2-4 ACC) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Clemson

Syracuse vs Clemson Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Syracuse

-3.5

146.5 points

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Clemson

  • The Orange put up 11.5 more points per game (78.0) than the Tigers allow (66.5).
  • The Tigers' 72.8 points per game are just 2.8 fewer points than the 75.6 the Orange give up to opponents.
  • The Orange make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
  • The Tigers are shooting 46.5% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 42.8% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.

Syracuse Players to Watch

  • Buddy Boeheim averages 18.9 points and 3.7 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 3.6 rebounds, shooting 40.7% from the field and 33.9% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Jesse Edwards puts up 12.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 69.9% from the floor (sixth in college basketball).
  • Cole Swider averages a team-leading 7.0 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 13.0 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 41.4% from the field and 37.3% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Jimmy Boeheim averages 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Joseph Girard III averages a team-best 4.4 assists per game. He is also averaging 13.4 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 43.0% from the field and 44.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Clemson Players to Watch

  • PJ Hall is the Tigers' top scorer (14.5 points per game), and he puts up 1.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds.
  • David Collins is the Tigers' top rebounder (7.1 per game), and he puts up 11.2 points and 2.1 assists.
  • Hunter Tyson is posting 11.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 48.2% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.
  • Al-Amir Dawes is posting 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, making 40.9% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.
  • Nick Honor tops the Tigers in assists (2.9 per game), and averages 8.8 points and 1.8 rebounds. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Clemson at Syracuse

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

