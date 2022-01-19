How to Watch Clemson vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clemson senior guard David Collins (13) shoots against Virginia during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum Tuesday, January 4, 2021. Ncaa Mbb Virginia At Clemson

The Syracuse Orange (8-9, 2-4 ACC) are at home in ACC play against the Clemson Tigers (10-7, 2-4 ACC) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Clemson

Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Carrier Dome

Carrier Dome Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Syracuse -3.5 146.5 points

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Clemson

The Orange put up 11.5 more points per game (78.0) than the Tigers allow (66.5).

The Tigers' 72.8 points per game are just 2.8 fewer points than the 75.6 the Orange give up to opponents.

The Orange make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

The Tigers are shooting 46.5% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 42.8% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.

Syracuse Players to Watch

Buddy Boeheim averages 18.9 points and 3.7 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 3.6 rebounds, shooting 40.7% from the field and 33.9% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Jesse Edwards puts up 12.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 69.9% from the floor (sixth in college basketball).

Cole Swider averages a team-leading 7.0 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 13.0 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 41.4% from the field and 37.3% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jimmy Boeheim averages 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Joseph Girard III averages a team-best 4.4 assists per game. He is also averaging 13.4 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 43.0% from the field and 44.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Clemson Players to Watch