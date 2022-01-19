How to Watch Clemson vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Syracuse Orange (8-9, 2-4 ACC) are at home in ACC play against the Clemson Tigers (10-7, 2-4 ACC) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Syracuse vs. Clemson
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Carrier Dome
Syracuse
-3.5
146.5 points
Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Clemson
- The Orange put up 11.5 more points per game (78.0) than the Tigers allow (66.5).
- The Tigers' 72.8 points per game are just 2.8 fewer points than the 75.6 the Orange give up to opponents.
- The Orange make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- The Tigers are shooting 46.5% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 42.8% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Buddy Boeheim averages 18.9 points and 3.7 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 3.6 rebounds, shooting 40.7% from the field and 33.9% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jesse Edwards puts up 12.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 69.9% from the floor (sixth in college basketball).
- Cole Swider averages a team-leading 7.0 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 13.0 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 41.4% from the field and 37.3% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jimmy Boeheim averages 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Joseph Girard III averages a team-best 4.4 assists per game. He is also averaging 13.4 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 43.0% from the field and 44.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall is the Tigers' top scorer (14.5 points per game), and he puts up 1.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds.
- David Collins is the Tigers' top rebounder (7.1 per game), and he puts up 11.2 points and 2.1 assists.
- Hunter Tyson is posting 11.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 48.2% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.
- Al-Amir Dawes is posting 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, making 40.9% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.
- Nick Honor tops the Tigers in assists (2.9 per game), and averages 8.8 points and 1.8 rebounds. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
