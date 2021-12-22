Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Clemson at Virginia in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Clemson goes for its fourth straight win and first ACC win on Wednesday night when it travels to Virginia.
    Clemson opened ACC play with an 80-75 loss to Miami back on Dec. 4. The Tigers have gotten hot since, though, winning their last three games, including an overtime win against Drake and a 14-point win against rival South Carolina.

    How to Watch Clemson at Virginia in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (National)

    Live stream the Clemson at Virginia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The winning streak has their record up to 8-4 as they hit the meat of their ACC schedule.

    Clemson has been playing much better, but it won't mean much if it can't win inside the conference and Wednesday, it will look to get its first ACC win at Virginia.

    The Cavaliers will look to keep that from happening as they try and win their second straight game. They beat Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday, which kept them from losing their second straight game after they were upset by James Madison.

    The win improved their record to 7-4, but it has been a rough stretch for Virginia as it is just 2-2 over the last four.

    Both Clemson and Virginia and looking to show that they are ready for the ACC and need a win in this one.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Clemson at Virginia

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

