Clemson goes for its fourth straight win and first ACC win on Wednesday night when it travels to Virginia.

Clemson opened ACC play with an 80-75 loss to Miami back on Dec. 4. The Tigers have gotten hot since, though, winning their last three games, including an overtime win against Drake and a 14-point win against rival South Carolina.

How to Watch Clemson at Virginia in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

The winning streak has their record up to 8-4 as they hit the meat of their ACC schedule.

Clemson has been playing much better, but it won't mean much if it can't win inside the conference and Wednesday, it will look to get its first ACC win at Virginia.

The Cavaliers will look to keep that from happening as they try and win their second straight game. They beat Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday, which kept them from losing their second straight game after they were upset by James Madison.

The win improved their record to 7-4, but it has been a rough stretch for Virginia as it is just 2-2 over the last four.

Both Clemson and Virginia and looking to show that they are ready for the ACC and need a win in this one.

