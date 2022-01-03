Clemson vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Dec 22, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall (24) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers (9-4, 0-0 ACC) hope to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (8-5, 0-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Virginia

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Key Stats for Clemson vs. Virginia

The 75.2 points per game the Tigers record are 18.0 more points than the Cavaliers allow (57.2).

The Cavaliers' 62.8 points per game are only 2.4 fewer points than the 65.2 the Tigers allow.

The Tigers are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

The Cavaliers' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (39.8%).

Clemson Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Tigers this season is PJ Hall, who averages 14.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

Clemson's leading rebounder is David Collins averaging 7.2 boards per game and its best passer is Nick Honor and his 3.2 assists per game.

The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Al-Amir Dawes, who makes 2.5 threes per game.

Collins and Hall lead Clemson on the defensive end, with Collins leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Hall in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Virginia Players to Watch

Jayden Gardner records 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Reece Beekman's assist statline paces Virginia; he dishes out 4.4 assists per game.

Kihei Clark averages 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.

Beekman (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Virginia while Kadin Shedrick (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Clemson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 Miami L 80-75 Away 12/11/2021 Drake W 90-80 Home 12/14/2021 Miami (OH) W 89-76 Home 12/18/2021 South Carolina W 70-56 Home 12/22/2021 Virginia W 67-50 Away 1/4/2022 Virginia - Home 1/8/2022 NC State - Away 1/12/2022 Notre Dame - Away 1/15/2022 Boston College - Home 1/18/2022 Syracuse - Away 1/22/2022 Pittsburgh - Home

Virginia Schedule