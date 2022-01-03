Clemson vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

How to Watch Clemson vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Clemson Tigers (9-4, 0-0 ACC) hope to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (8-5, 0-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Clemson vs. Virginia
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Clemson vs. Virginia
- The 75.2 points per game the Tigers record are 18.0 more points than the Cavaliers allow (57.2).
- The Cavaliers' 62.8 points per game are only 2.4 fewer points than the 65.2 the Tigers allow.
- The Tigers are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- The Cavaliers' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (39.8%).
Clemson Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Tigers this season is PJ Hall, who averages 14.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
- Clemson's leading rebounder is David Collins averaging 7.2 boards per game and its best passer is Nick Honor and his 3.2 assists per game.
- The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Al-Amir Dawes, who makes 2.5 threes per game.
- Collins and Hall lead Clemson on the defensive end, with Collins leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Hall in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Jayden Gardner records 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Reece Beekman's assist statline paces Virginia; he dishes out 4.4 assists per game.
- Kihei Clark averages 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
- Beekman (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Virginia while Kadin Shedrick (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Miami
L 80-75
Away
12/11/2021
Drake
W 90-80
Home
12/14/2021
Miami (OH)
W 89-76
Home
12/18/2021
South Carolina
W 70-56
Home
12/22/2021
Virginia
W 67-50
Away
1/4/2022
Virginia
-
Home
1/8/2022
NC State
-
Away
1/12/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
1/15/2022
Boston College
-
Home
1/18/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
1/22/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/3/2021
Pittsburgh
W 57-56
Home
12/7/2021
JMU
L 52-49
Away
12/18/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
W 82-49
Home
12/22/2021
Clemson
L 67-50
Home
1/1/2022
Syracuse
W 74-69
Away
1/4/2022
Clemson
-
Away
1/8/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
1/12/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
1/15/2022
Wake Forest
-
Home
1/19/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away
1/22/2022
NC State
-
Away