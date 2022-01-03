Clemson vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Clemson vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 22, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall (24) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Clemson Tigers (9-4, 0-0 ACC) hope to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (8-5, 0-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Clemson vs. Virginia

    Key Stats for Clemson vs. Virginia

    • The 75.2 points per game the Tigers record are 18.0 more points than the Cavaliers allow (57.2).
    • The Cavaliers' 62.8 points per game are only 2.4 fewer points than the 65.2 the Tigers allow.
    • The Tigers are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
    • The Cavaliers' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (39.8%).

    Clemson Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Tigers this season is PJ Hall, who averages 14.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
    • Clemson's leading rebounder is David Collins averaging 7.2 boards per game and its best passer is Nick Honor and his 3.2 assists per game.
    • The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Al-Amir Dawes, who makes 2.5 threes per game.
    • Collins and Hall lead Clemson on the defensive end, with Collins leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Hall in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

    Virginia Players to Watch

    • Jayden Gardner records 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Reece Beekman's assist statline paces Virginia; he dishes out 4.4 assists per game.
    • Kihei Clark averages 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
    • Beekman (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Virginia while Kadin Shedrick (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Clemson Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Miami

    L 80-75

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Drake

    W 90-80

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Miami (OH)

    W 89-76

    Home

    12/18/2021

    South Carolina

    W 70-56

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Virginia

    W 67-50

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Virginia

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    NC State

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Boston College

    -

    Home

    1/18/2022

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    Virginia Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/3/2021

    Pittsburgh

    W 57-56

    Home

    12/7/2021

    JMU

    L 52-49

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    W 82-49

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Clemson

    L 67-50

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Syracuse

    W 74-69

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Clemson

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    1/19/2022

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    NC State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Virginia at Clemson

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 22, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall (24) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Clemson vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

47 minutes ago
