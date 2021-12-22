Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Clemson vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 4, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) dribbles the basketball against Clemson Tigers guard David Collins (13) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Clemson Tigers (8-4, 0-0 ACC) will visit the Virginia Cavaliers (7-4, 0-0 ACC) after losing three road games in a row. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

    How to Watch Virginia vs. Clemson

    Virginia vs Clemson Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Virginia

    -4

    119.5 points

    Key Stats for Virginia vs. Clemson

    • The Cavaliers average just 3.6 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Tigers allow (66.5).
    • The Tigers put up an average of 75.9 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 55.2 the Cavaliers give up.
    • The Cavaliers make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40%).
    • The Tigers' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (38.7%).

    Virginia Players to Watch

    • Jayden Gardner is tops on his team in both points (15.3) and rebounds (8.3) per game, and also puts up 1.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Reece Beekman posts a team-high 4.6 assists per game. He is also averaging 6.1 points and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 33.8% from the field.
    • Kadin Shedrick is averaging 6.6 points, 0.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.
    • Kihei Clark is putting up 9.8 points, 4.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.
    • Armaan Franklin puts up 11.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

    Clemson Players to Watch

    • PJ Hall is posting team highs in points (14.7 per game) and assists (1.6). And he is producing 6.3 rebounds, making 48.9% of his shots from the floor.
    • David Collins is posting a team-best 6.9 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 11.7 points and 2.1 assists, making 52.7% of his shots from the floor.
    • Hunter Tyson is putting up 11.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
    • The Tigers get 11.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Al-Amir Dawes.
    • Nick Honor is averaging a team-best 3.3 assists per game. And he is producing 10.2 points and 2 rebounds, making 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Clemson at Virginia

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

