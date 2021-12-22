Dec 4, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) dribbles the basketball against Clemson Tigers guard David Collins (13) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers (8-4, 0-0 ACC) will visit the Virginia Cavaliers (7-4, 0-0 ACC) after losing three road games in a row. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Clemson

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Favorite Spread Total Virginia -4 119.5 points

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Clemson

The Cavaliers average just 3.6 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Tigers allow (66.5).

The Tigers put up an average of 75.9 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 55.2 the Cavaliers give up.

The Cavaliers make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40%).

The Tigers' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (38.7%).

Virginia Players to Watch

Jayden Gardner is tops on his team in both points (15.3) and rebounds (8.3) per game, and also puts up 1.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Reece Beekman posts a team-high 4.6 assists per game. He is also averaging 6.1 points and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 33.8% from the field.

Kadin Shedrick is averaging 6.6 points, 0.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Kihei Clark is putting up 9.8 points, 4.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Armaan Franklin puts up 11.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Clemson Players to Watch